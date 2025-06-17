Who is Love Island bombshell Harrison Solomon? His age, job, where he's from and more

Who is Love Island bombshell Harrison Solomon? His age, job, where he's from and more. Picture: ITV/Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Here's everything you need to know about Love Island's new boy Harrison - from his age and job to where he's from and what girl he's got his eyes on.

Did someone order a double? Because we've got our second America-based islander on Love Island this year as Harrison Solomon joins the lineup.

After Las Vegas-based Toni Laites made history as the UK's first ever American islander, Harrison who's originally from Derby, England, has come all the way from Florida to reheat her nachos.

The bombshell arrived on day eight to cause even more chaos in the (already very chaotic) villa. And Harrison has already made it clear that he's not afraid to break up one of the couples, as he asserted: "I’m not here to make friends."

But what else is their to know about the new Love Island contestant? We've got you covered on what you want to know from his age and job to his Instagram.

Harrison is a bombshell on Love Island. Picture: ITV

How old is Love Island's Harrison?

Joining Shakira Khan as the youngest members of this year's cast, Harrison is 22 years old.

Where is Love Island's Harrison from?

He's originally from Derby, England but currently lives Florida, America.

What is Love Island Harrison's job?

Harrison's job is the reason he's based in the states as he's a US college soccer (football) player and student at University of New Hampshire.

What is Love Island's Harrison looking for in a girlfriend?

Harrison has said: "I need someone who is fiery and got a bit of an attitude. I don’t want someone boring in the corner. I want someone who has got a bit of substance and voices their opinion.

"Confidence, being family oriented is a big one for me and someone who is ambitious, too."

And on who he's got his eye on in the villa he said: "Personality is a big thing, so it depends who I vibe with in there."

What has Love Island's Harrison said about relocating?

When addressing whether he'd be okay with a long distance relationship, since he lives in Florida, he said: "I’ve done long distance before so it’s not really an issue for me."

But he added: "I don’t know if or when I’m going back to America. But that’s not an issue. If you like a person you’ll make it work."

And unlike Toni who said dating in America sucks, Harrison has said: "I do really like American girls. Their personality is slightly different, in general they’re more confident and go for what they want. But I like a challenge, I like a bit of the chase."

Harrison has said his biggest ick is " when girls have celebrity crushes". Picture: Instagram

What is Harrison from Love Island's instagram?

His handle is @hj_solomon. Harrison's Instagram is full of holiday snaps and some insight into his sunny Florida lifestyle.

