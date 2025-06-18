Who is Love Island's Emily Moran? Her age, job, where's she from and more

By Lily Bell

Here's everything you need to know about Love Island's newest girl Emily - from her age and job to where's she from and her biggest ick.

The arrival of the newest Love Island bombshells Emily Moran, Yasmin Pettet and Malisha Jordan caused quite a stir for not only for the islanders in the villa but online too...

In a hilarious viral TikTok with 6 million views, Emily's best friend's dad is left in pure shock after discovering she's one of the newest bombshells.

After causing a stir online, Emily was making the girls back at the villa feel quite rattled as they watched the live-stream of her cracking on with the guys.

Want to learn more about the newest bombshell who's causing a stir inside and outside the villa? We've got you covered with Emily Moran's age and job to where's she from and her biggest ick.

How old is Love Island's Emily?

Emily is 24 years old, which is the average age of the islanders this year. She's the same age as Megan, Antonia and Remell.

Where is Love Island's Emily from?

The newest bombshell is from Aberdare, a small town in Wales.

The three newest bombshells to enter the villa on Friday 13th.
The three newest bombshells to enter the villa on Friday 13th. Picture: ITV/Instagram

What is Love Island's Emily's job?

Emily works as an Insurance Development Executive.

What is Love Island's bombshell Emily looking for?

When ITV asked Emily what type of islander she'd like to couple up with "someone with emotional intelligence for one. Someone who is really confident but not cocky. They can hold a room, communicate… oh, and biceps!"

She added, "I want a male figure comforting me and wanting to do the little things, like getting me a morning coffee and noticing if my back needs suncream. I feel like that’s where people have lacked before."

However, before the guys make a move on her in the villa they should know Emily's biggest ick is "Bad manners, being rude, not saying please and thank you." So be warned guys, remember your please and thank you's as Emily is listening.

Emily is looking for someone really confident but not cocky.
Emily is looking for someone really confident but not cocky. . Picture: Instagram

Her thoughts on stealing a boy from another girl?

Emily prided herself on wanting to be "open and honest" as she said: "I wouldn’t go after someone who wasn’t giving me the vibe back, I wouldn’t choose someone who didn’t fancy me. You can always feel if there’s a vibe. I wouldn’t want someone who doesn’t want me, or was giving someone else the time of day or lying to me."

Is Love Island's Emily on Instagram?

Her handle is @emilyxmorann. Her Instagram is full of glamorous pictures and holiday snaps having visited Australia recently.

