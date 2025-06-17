Sabrina Carpenter responds to criticism of her Man's Best Friend album cover

Sabrina Carpenter has also shut down claims that she referenced Lolita in a W photoshoot.

Sabrina Carpenter has seen the Man's Best Friend cover discourse and addressed it in the most iconic way possible.

Last week (Jun 11), Sabrina Carpenter surprised fans by announcing that she would be releasing a new album called Man's Best Friend in August. Not only that but Sabrina unveiled the album art and it instantly sparked controversy.

In the image, Sabrina can be seen posing on her knees with her hair being pulled by a mystery figure. Some people accused Sabrina of glamorising violence with the cover but others were quick to point out that the photograph is likely a satirical play on the title. Sabrina appears to be poking fun at her love/hate relationship with men.

Now, Sabrina has entered the chat and made clear how she feels about the viral conversation surrounding her art.

Sabrina Carpenter unveils new album art on Instagram live

Taking to X / Twitter yesterday, Sabrina reacted to her song 'Manchild' debuting at Number 1 in the US. In response to a chart data post saying: "'Manchild' is the first new solo #1 hit on the Hot 100 by a female artist since 'Please Please Please'", Sabrina wrote: "i had a funny response but I’m just gonna say thank you <3".

So far so normal. However, while Sabrina was online, she must have noticed tweets about her Man's Best Friend art. In a post with over 75,000 likes, someone rudely posted the art and asked: "Does she have a personality outside of sex?"

Taking things in good humour, Sabrina replied: "girl yes and it is goooooood".

Fans of Sabrina will already know that she sings about more than just sex. While sex-positive anthems like 'Nonsense' and 'Espresso' are some of her biggest hits, Sabrina's discography features everything from clever commentaries on fame ('15 Minutes', 'Needless to Say') to introspective ballads ('Tornado Warnings', 'Sharpest Tool').

Talking to Rolling Stone about the criticism she faces for singing about sex, Sabrina said: "It’s always so funny to me when people complain. They’re like, ‘All she does is sing about this'. But those are the songs that you’ve made popular. Clearly you love sex. You’re obsessed with it."

Sabrina added: “There’s so many more moments [in my show] than the 'Juno' positions, but those are the ones you post every night and comment on. I can’t control that. If you come to the show, you’ll [also] hear the ballads."

Sabrina also recently clapped back at someone who accused her of basing her 2024 W Magazine photoshoot on the controversial 1997 film Lolita. The movie is about a middle-aged professor who is attracted to a 14-year-old girl and features a shot where "Lolita" is in wet dress on a garden lawn.

In one image, in Sabrina's shoot she poses in a wet dress on a garden lawn and someone compared the image to the film and wrote: "gross" on TikTok. In the comments, Sabrina said: "i've never seen this movie. it's never been on my moodboard and never would be."

Let Sabrina Carpenter live!

