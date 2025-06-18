Inside Love Island Harrison Solomon's football career in America and the UK

18 June 2025, 20:34

Love Island's Harrison Solomon has had a strong career in professional football already
Love Island's Harrison Solomon has had a strong career in professional football already. Picture: ITV2/Getty

By Zoe Adams

From Derby County football club to Miami, here's a look at Love Island bombshell and footballer Harrison's work as a sportsman including what team he plays for and his future career.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island dropped in Harrison Solomon for some bombshell drama on week two of the TV show and while he's stirring a few romantic pots in the villa, it's his football career everyone else is wanting to hear about.

Located in Florida but from Derby in the UK, fans of the show are convinced he's been popped onto the dating show as the perfect match for Las Vegas contestant Toni Laites due to their American connection.

But even though romance is a strong priority for Harrison, his professional football career is something his potential girlfriend would need to be into. He said: "Girls I’ve dated before have been into it.

"My perfect situation is for them to come with my family, watch me play and understand - at least slightly - what’s going on."

Here's everything you need to know about Love Island Harrison's football career from what happened in Florida to the football team he plays for now.

Love Island's Harrison Solomon is looking for a girlfriend to support his football career
Love Island's Harrison Solomon is looking for a girlfriend to support his football career. Picture: ITV2

What football team does Love Island's Harrison play for?

Before going into the villa, Harrison was signed to British football team Derby Football Country club.

He signed for them back in July 2019 as part of the youth football team and went on to become their defender, even playing in the FA youth cup.

Harrison is always happy to share his proud achievements on Instagram, once posting about his debut as a professional. He wrote: "Proud moment for me and my family, making my professional competitive debut in the Fa Cup!! @dcfcofficial."

What did Love Island's Harrison do in Florida?

Following his time on the Derby youth team, Harrison jetted off to Florida to become a student at University of New Hampshire. When there he also played soccer for his college.

What is next for football player Harrison?

As it stands, Harrison is enjoying some free time, travelling and of course, finding his other half on Love Island.

Unsure of his next career move, he talked about the balance between football and love and said: "I’ve done long distance before so it’s not really an issue for me.

"I don’t know if or when I’m going back to America. But that’s not an issue. If you like a person you’ll make it work."

