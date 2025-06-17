Georgia Harrison becomes first ever Love Island star to receive MBE

17 June 2025, 12:10

Love Island's Georgia Harrison set to receive MBE from The King
Love Island's Georgia Harrison set to receive MBE from The King. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Abbie Reynolds

Following her revenge porn battle against Stephen Bear, Georgia Harrison is set to be awarded an MBE from King Charles III.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Love Island star, who first appeared on the show in 2018, was added to The King's Birthday Honours list alongside names like Claudia Winkleman and Sir David Beckham.

Georgia Harrison, 30, has been recognised for her efforts to tackle violence against women and girls which includes her involvement in the 2023 Online Safety Act.

The reality TV star first became an advocate for online safety after her ex boyfriend Stephen Bear uploaded an explicit video of her to OnlyFans which had been filmed without her consent.

After their court battle, Stephen Bear was jailed for 21 months in 2023 and Georgia has since said she feels "a responsibility to help" the many women who are victims of crimes like intimate image abuse and deepfaking.

Georgia Harrison arrives at Chelmsford Magistrates Court on March 03, 2023
Georgia Harrison arrives at Chelmsford Magistrates Court on March 03, 2023. Picture: Getty

Georgia has said she had to read the letter three times because she couldn't fathom being recognised by King Charles.

She said: "It's definitely not something I anticipated and it feels nice to have my work recognised because with campaigning sometimes you feel like a lot goes unnoticed."

Announcing the news on Instagram, she said: "I am beyond honoured to be listed to receive an MBE !!

"I’m so grateful to anyone who has reach out to congratulate me and also to all of you who have shared and continue to share your stories with me along the way.

"I am continuously reading them all, taking on board your experiences and using them as both fuel and knowledge for my campaigning."

Fellow Love Island stars like Gabby Allen, Liberty Poole, Samie Elishi and Scott Thomas were quick to congratulate the star.

Katie Piper OBE also congratulated Georgia, saying: "So well deserved 👏👏👏👏"

And MAFS UK's Hannah Norburn commented: "You are exactly what an influencer should be!! You should be so unbelievably proud of yourself & all the other people you’ve helped by being so incredibly powerful & brave!!! 🙌🏼✨🤍"

This comes after Georgia released her second ITV documentary Georgia Harrison: Porn, Power and Profit: Revenge Porn at the start of the year following her 2023 documentary Revenge Porn: Georgia vs Bear which documented their court case.

Ahead of the 2025 documentary, she told Grazia: "I’ve been very open about what’s happened to me, I’ve been to Downing Street and won my court case.

"I very publicly made it obvious that my video is unconsented, yet it’s still on so many websites. I want to raise awareness of that."

Georgia Harrison and her partner Jack Stacey
Georgia Harrison and her partner Jack Stacey. Picture: Instagram

Georgia returned to Love Island for the first All Stars series in 2024 and left with Anton Danyluk. The pair split soon after the villa but she's now expecting her first child with her partner Jack Stacey.

The expecting mum is now officially the first-ever Love Island contestant to be awarded an MBE.

