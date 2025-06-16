Every iconic moment from Capital's Summertime Ball 2025

Capital's Summertime Ball best bit. Picture: Global

By Abbie Reynolds

Capital's Summertime Ball was bursting with unforgettable moments, so we've compiled some of the best bits for you.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2025 came to a close on Sunday with a flawless performance by the iconic Mariah Carey, but before that the show was jam packed full of moments we never want to forget.

And while our digital footprint is large enough that we'll never have to forget, we thought we'd put all the best bits in one page so you can relive the iconic moments at once.

From Jade's mesmerising opening set, to Will Smith bringing out his son Jaden and even our Barclaycard Out Of The Blue surprise act JLS, it was a summer party to remember.

So, with out need for any further introduction... enjoy our #CapitaSTB 2025 highlights:

Jade performing on stage at Capital's Summertime Ball. Picture: David Fisher/Shutterstock for Global

Opening the show was Jade who performed her first ever solo Capital's Summertime Ball set. But of course the former Little Mix star paid homage to her LM girls Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards.

The 'Angel Of My Dreams' singer delivered a flawless melody of their hits 'Shout Out To My Ex' and 'Sweet Melody' while of course serving major pop girl choreography.

Jade performing at Wembley. Picture: Global/Shutterstock

Will Smith exceeded expectations with his set filled to the brim with 90s nostalgia. However his performance was made even better when he brought out a surprise guest... his son Jaden!

After helping Jaden onto stage, he said: "This is my son, Jaden Christopher Syre Smith.

"It's only 'cause it's Father's Day. Happy Father's Day to all the fathers out there!"

Will Smith brought out his son Jaden at #CapitalSTB. Picture: David Fisher/Shutterstock for Global

After giving us a sexy performance of her latest hit 'One Thing', Lola Young put on a euphoric performance of 'Messy' as the entire crowd sang along to her brutally honest and relatable lyrics.

You truly know you've made it when 80,000 are singing your lyrics back to you.

Lola Young performs at Wembley. Picture: David Fisher/Shutterstock for Global

Jessie J brought us to tears as she opened up about her journey with breast cancer before performing 'Living My Best Life' with out-of-this-world vocals.

"This show is my last show before I go and beat breast cancer," Jessie shared. She went on to reveal how her early diagnosis had reminded her of all the things she's grateful for including her son, partner and her team.

We feel so honoured that Jessie J shared her final performance before her break with us.

Jessie J On The Meaning Behind Living My Best Life | Capital's Summertime Ball

What's more iconic than Capital Breakfast's iconic 'Bong Man'? Having him live at Wembley being defeated by one of you!

That's right, one out brave listeners took on the Bong Man in front of a screaming crowd of 80,000 fans. After banking £4500, Capital Breakfast's Jordan North, Chris Stark and Sian Welby revealed the maximum she could of won was £5000.

With just £500 between what she won and the possible prize pot, the screaming crowd managed to convince Jordan, Chris and Sian to give her the full pot. Truly a moment to go down in the STB history books.

The Bong Man LIVE at Wembley. Picture: David Fisher/Shutterstock for Global

The Bong Man defeated at Wembley. Picture: David Fisher/Shutterstock for Global

These surprise guests just get better every year! With our partner Barclaycard we brought you an 'Out Of The Blue' act and it was none other than JLS.

With Aston Merrygold's infamous flips and top tier boy band choreography we can confirm our hearts will beat again because everybody in Wembley was in love.

JLS at Capital's Summertime Ball. Picture: David Fisher/Shutterstock for Global

JLS were our Barclaycard Out Of The Blue surprise act. Picture: David Fisher/Shutterstock for Global

Tate McRae's leg kick. That's all.

Tate McRae performs at Capital's Summertime Ball. Picture: David Fisher/Shutterstock for Global

Not only did Mariah Carey steal our hearts by simply turning up, she had us all obsessed with her as she connected with what must be her youngest fan ever, Sophia.

The young girl was serenaded by Mariah as she sang her iconic track 'Always Be My Baby'. Sophia then gave the star her stuffed toy, we can confirm it wasn't a Labubu but it was still very cute and stole the show as Mariah held it up in front of the adoring crowd.

Mariah Carey on stage at Wembley. Picture: Scott Garfitt/Shutterstock for Global

Mariah Carey at Wembley for Capital's Summertime Ball. Picture: Scott Garfitt/Shutterstock for Global

And of course we must acknowledge Mariah bringing the show to a close as she performed her hit song 'We Belong Together'. What a bop, what a show, what a life!

Watch all the performances from Capital's Summertime Ball on Global Player.