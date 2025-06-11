Love Island 2025: Who was dumped? Every islander who's left the villa so far

11 June 2025

Who has been dumped from Love Island 2025?
Picture: ITV

By Jenny Medlicott

Who got dumped from Love Island? Love Island 2025's dumping have begun! Here's who's been dumped from the villa.

When Love Island 2025 kicked off its latest season, viewers were left stunned when it was revealed there would be a dumping on day two.

The revelation came about after American bombshell Toni Laites entered the villa and stole Ben Holbrough from Shakira Khan, leaving her single.

This meant Shakira was left with 24 hours to find a connection with another one of the boys so that she wouldn't get dumped. If she did find a new match, their partner would be sent home and she'd be safe for another day.

So who's been dumped from Love Island 2025? Here’s who has waved goodbye to the Majorcan sunshine so far...

Shakira stole Harry, leaving Sophie single.
Picture: ITV

Who got dumped from Love Island 2025?

  • Sophie Lee (episode two)

In the second episode of the series, Shakira had to choose which islander she wanted to couple up with after her early split from Ben.

When the boys were asked to stand up if they were interested in Shakira, three out of six stepped forward, which included: Conor Phillips (coupled up with Helena Ford), Harry Cooksley (coupled up with Sophie Lee) and Blu Chegini (coupled up with Alima Gagigo).

Eventually, Shakira landed on Harry as her choice. But unfortunately this meant Sophie was left single and so she became the first person to get dumped from the island this series. Brutal!

Sophie's Love Island journey might have been cut short, but despite this, she took the news in her stride and emanated nothing but positivity in the aftermath.

Love Island - Shakira makes a big decision

Speaking to ITV in an exit Q&A, asked how she felt when Harry stood up for Shakira, she said: "As long as he’s happy. I know for me, what I make of my life is down to me.

“I don’t regret anything I’ve done. I did everything that I wanted to do. And summer’s not over!”

Sophie, a former fire breather turned model, also opened up about her first impressions of Harry after she chose him in the surprise new coupling task.

The new matchmaking process meant that island babes had to choose their new partners based on a ‘bio’ the boys had written for themselves, rather than the usual first impressions or public vote.

She said: “His heart-shaped board said he was ‘either a wildcard or marriage’ and marriage is what I aspire to have. I want a family and children, I just can’t wait to have a fun-filled crazy, busy house!”

The model said that she was initially expecting more “oomph” from Harry, but he later admitted to her that he was trying to avoid giving off “jack the lad” energy.

Three boys stood up for Shakira.
Picture: ITV

While Sophie was impressed by his determination to avoid giving off "f-boy" energy, she said she was still eager to get to know all the other lads in the villa.

She continued “You can’t just go in there and go, ‘That’s my guy, all cards off the table’, and not speak to anyone else. That’s not fair on him, me or anyone else. I needed to be honest and say, ‘I want to learn about others as well.’”

Sophie might be the first to go, but she certainly won’t be the last and with this being the 10th anniversary of Love Island, we’re sure there will be plenty more dramatic twists to come…

