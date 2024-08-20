Chappell Roan Calls Out Fans For Harassing And Stalking Her In New Viral Video

Chappell Roan Calls Out Fans For Their "Creepy Behaviour" In New Viral Video
Chappell Roan Calls Out Fans For Their "Creepy Behaviour" In New Viral Video. Picture: Mary Mathis for The Washington Post via Getty Images, @chappellroan via TikTok
"I don’t care that abuse and harassment and stalking is a normal thing to do to people who are famous...that does not make it OK."

Chappell Roan has called out fans for harassing her in public and feeling "entitled" to ask her for photos, hugs and her time.

After taking over the charts this year, Chappell Roan has been very candid about how her rapid increase in fame is affecting her. Speaking to Paper, Chappell said: "I was crying on the phone to my therapist. I was like, 'I don’t know what’s going on, this is scary, people are coming up to me and I don’t want to talk to them most of the time, because I’m freaked out."

Appearing on the Comment Section podcast recently, Chappell also said she may quit the industry. She said: "People have started to be freaks, [they] follow me and know where my parents live, and where my sister works. All this weird shit. A few years ago when I said that if [there were] stalker vibes or my family was in danger, I would quit. And we’re there."

Now, Chappell has taken to TikTok to post two new videos in which she directly addresses her fans over their behaviour.

Chappell Roan asks fans to stop “harassing” her

In the first TikTok, Chappell asks her fans to question their behaviour. She says: "If you saw a random woman on the street, would you yell at her from the car window? Would you harass her in public? Would you go up to a random lady and say, ‘Can I get a photo with you?’ and she's like ‘No, what the f--?’ and then you get mad at this random lady?"

She adds: "Would you be offended if she says no to your time because she has her own time? Would you stalk her family? Would you follow her around? Would you try to dissect her life and bully her online?"

"This is a lady you don’t know...she doesn’t know you at all. I’m a random b----, you’re a random b----. Just think about that for a second."

Chappell Roan performs during 2024 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival
Chappell Roan performs during 2024 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival. Picture: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

In a second video, Chappell explains: "I don’t care that abuse and harassment and stalking is a normal thing to do to people who are famous. I don't care that this crazy type of behaviour comes along with the job, the career field I’ve chosen. That does not make it OK, that doesn’t make it normal. That doesn’t mean I want it, that doesn’t mean that I like it."

She continues: "I don’t want whatever the f--- you think you’re supposed to be entitled to whenever you see a celebrity. I don’t give a f---- if you think it’s selfish of me to say no for a photo or for your time or for a hug. That’s not normal. That’s weird."

Chappell ends by saying: "It’s weird how people think that you know a person just because you see them online and you listen to the art they make. That’s fucking weird! I’m allowed to say no to creepy behaviour, OK?"

Chappell Roan performs during the 2024 Governors Ball
Chappell Roan performs during the 2024 Governors Ball. Picture: Marleen Moise/Getty Images

Chappell isn't the only artist to speak out against fan behaviour in recent years. Artists including the likes of Cardi B, Halsey and Doja Cat have also criticised their fans for how they treat them and expect them to act based on para-social relationships.

A reminder that all artists are human beings and they don't owe you anything personally. Leave Chappell alone!

