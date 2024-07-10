Chappell Roan Reveals The Actual Meaning Behind Her 'Hot To Go!' Lyrics

By Sam Prance

What are Chappell Roan's 'Hot To Go!' lyrics about? Here's what Chappell has said about the song.

You've been doing the 'H-O-T-T-O-G-O' dance but do you know what Chappell Roan's 'Hot To Go!' lyrics are actually about?

As soon as Chappell Roan released 'Hot To Go!' in 2023, fans knew that it was destined to be a hit and now it's finally taking over the charts. All summer long, Chappell has been wowing crowds at festivals in the US and thousands of people have become obsessed with 'Hot To Go!' and how fun it is to do the 'H-O-T-T-O-G-O' armography and shout the lyrics.

What has Chappell said about the song though? Here's a full breakdown of the real meaning behind Chappell's 'Hot To Go!' lyrics and how her grandparents, who guest-star in the music video, reacted to the song.

Chappell Roan breaks down every song on The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess

Speaking to coup de main in 2023, Chappell said: "I wrote this song so I could live out my cheerleader fantasy! I just wanted to make something simple and silly that I could do with the audience because I’m a huge fan of audience participation. Also, selfishly (and shamelessly) I wanted to bounce around on stage singing a song about being hot."

Elsewhere, Chappell told NME: "I was really jealous of the 'Y.M.C.A.'. So, I made, 'H-O-T-T-O-G-O', a little dance that I can do with the audience. And fun fact, it’s actually a real cheer. But I made up my own cheer with that."

In 'Hot To Go!', Chappell tells a girl that she's hot and interested in them so they should do something about it. She sings: You don't have to stare, comе here, get with it / No one's touched me there in a damn hot minute.

Chappell drives the point home in the bridge by adding: What's it take to get your number? / What's it take to bring you home? / Hurry up, it's time for supper / Order up, I'm hot to go.

In conclusion, 'Hot To Go!' is the ultimate horny hot girl anthem.

Chappell Roan - HOT TO GO! (Official Music Video)

Talking to Capital Buzz, Chappell said that she wanted the song to be silly: "What made me feel like I could make silly art is once I went into therapy with inner child work and working on what did little me want? That was a little girl who wanted to play dress up all the time and dance and be obnoxious. I think once I allowed myself to do that, my art got better."

Chappell also said that her grandparents, who are in the video, don't pay attention to the meaning behind the song: "I think they ignore it. That's what you do in the Midwest. It's very much, 'Oh, you know, Kayleigh's dating a girl, but it's really just like her friend'. You just kind of ignore it. You don't really ask any questions."

She added: "I kind of feel like, my family is like that with my entire project. I highly doubt my grandparents listen to 'Casual' or 'Red Wine Supernova'? Like really? I think 'HOT TO GO!' was pretty tame."

We have no choice but to stan!

Chappell Roan - 'HOT TO GO!' lyrics

INTRO

Five, six

Five, six, seven, eight

VERSE 1

I could be the one, or your new addiction

It's all in my head but I want non-fiction

I don't want the world, but I'll take this city

Who can blame a girl? Call me hot, not pretty

REFRAIN

Baby, do you like this beat?

I made it so you'd dance with me

It's like a hundred ninety-nine degrees

When you're doing it with me, doing it with me

PRE-CHORUS

H-O-T-T-O-G-O

Snap and clap and touch your toes

Raise your hands, now body roll

Dance it out, you're hot to go

H-O-T-T-O-G-O

Snap and clap and touch your toes

Raise your hands, now body roll

H-O-T-T-O-G-O

CHORUS

H-O-T-T-O-G-O

You can take me hot to go

H-O-T-T-O-G-O

You can take me hot to go

VERSE 2

Well, I woke up alone staring at my cеiling

I try not to care but it hurts my feelings

You don't have to stare, comе here, get with it

No one's touched me there in a damn hot minute

REFRAIN

And baby, don't you like this beat?

I made it so you'd sleep with me

It's like a hundred ninety-nine degrees

When you're doing it with me, doing it with me

PRE-CHORUS

H-O-T-T-O-G-O

Snap and clap and touch your toes

Raise your hands, now body roll

Dance it out, you're hot to go

H-O-T-T-O-G-O

Snap and clap and touch your toes

Raise your hands, now body roll

H-O-T-T-O-G-O

CHORUS

H-O-T-T-O-G-O

You can take me hot to go

H-O-T-T-O-G-O

You can take me hot to go

BRIDGE

What's it take to get your number?

What's it take to bring you home?

Hurry up, it's time for supper

Order up, I'm hot to go

What's it take to get your number?

Hurry up, it's getting cold

Hurry up, it's time for supper

Order up, I'm hot to go

CHORUS

H-O-T-T-O-G-O

You can take me hot to go (Oh, yeah)

H-O-T-T-O-G-O

You can take me hot to go (Hot to go)

H-O-T-T-O-G-O

You can take me hot to go (Oh, yeah)

H-O-T-T-O-G-O

You can take me hot to go

OUTRO

Whew, it's hot in here

Is anyone else hot?

Woo, you coming home with me?

Okay, it's hot

I'll call the cab

