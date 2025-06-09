Jessie J opens up about "rollercoaster" of her cancer journey in moving update

Jessie J told fans that she was committed to being honest about her cancer journey. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Jenny Medlicott

Jessie J has shared an emotional update with fans about the ongoing struggle of her cancer journey.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Jessie J revealed to her fans in an emotional announcement last week that she had recently been diagnosed with early breast cancer.

The singer said she had decided to share the news with her fans and those who care about her because she wanted to be “open” but also because the “love and support” she had received from others in the past had helped her.

But now in a moving update, Jessie has opened up about the ongoing struggle with the "rollercoaster" of her cancer journey and her commitment to being honest about it.

Read more: Jessie J accidentally announces fifth album live on Capital Anthems

Jessie J admitted she had her 'worst day so far' since being diagnosed with cancer. Picture: Instagram

Posting to Instagram on Sunday, Jessie admitted that she had struggled with the “worst day so far” of her cancer journey.

The singer said that her “mind battery” levels were completely depleted, before revealing that she had been struggling with panic attacks, emotional episodes and generally feeling overwhelmed.

But amid the emotional struggle, Jessie said it was actually eating a corn on the cob that had helped ground her, as she joked: “Turns out it’s extremely hard to panic or cry while eating one.”

The 'No Secrets' singer said that the “rollercoaster of cancer” meant her energy levels were constantly up and down, and so she wouldn't "just be talking about the highlights. And making jokes all the time."

"That isn’t real life," she added.

But the next day, Jessie shared a follow up post to address some of the messages she had received from fans about staying strong throughout her journey.

She said: “IMO [in my opinion]. It’s key to acknowledge fear anger sadness panic overwhelm and let it come up and come out. Holding it in won’t make it go away. In any challenging situation in life.

“So when I posted what I did yesterday about my current challenge in life, also while making light of the situation. That was one day in 10 weeks that I just lost it and was completely downed in all the negative and bad feelings any cancer journey can bring. Which is healthy and needed IMO.”

She explained: “I have had a lot of people since I posted that say to me things like ‘Don’t think about the negative’ and ‘to beat this you have to stay strong’ ‘good thoughts only’."

The singer said while she understood these messages were "meant with well intention and love" it had also made her think "about how interesting it is in what we individually see as being strong is.”

Jessie J said she wanted to be honest about the struggles of her cancer journey. Picture: Instagram

In an emotional final message, Jessie then added: “So I will cry. I will be scared. I will panic. I will feel all of it. For a minute or even a full day. And then eat a corn on the cob or listen to a song that lifts me up. Or laugh with a friend on FaceTime. And then go and be Mum, and go to work and show up and be what I feel like 90% of the time.

“Strong, fearless, healthy, and make some jokes about it all because that’s my way. But I will not ignore the 10% that is fear and the sadness.”

And in classic Jessie fashion, she rounded up the post with a snap of her in the bath along with the caption: “Who knew such little boobs could be so rude and adventurous.”

The singer's honest message to fans came after she performed at a Jazz Club in London last week where she revealed that she had undergone five breast biopsies ahead of the show.

While she admitted to being in “some discomfort” following the biopsies, the star said she didn’t want to cancel and so had decided to push through.

Read more celebrity news here: