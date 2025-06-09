Love Island's Sophie Lee: Age, job, her incredibly important message and more

9 June 2025, 08:35 | Updated: 9 June 2025, 17:25

Love Island is welcoming inspirational Sophie Lee into the villa in 2025
Love Island is welcoming inspirational Sophie Lee into the villa in 2025. Picture: ITV2/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Sophie Lee is hoping to find love in the 2025 villa but who is she? Here's all the important facts including her book details and Instagram.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island 2025 is back on our TV screens and one contestant hoping to find true love this year is Sophie Lee.

Heading into the villa for the summer, the model and influencer is not only wishing to meet the man of her dreams, but is also going in with an incredibly important message to spread.

Calling herself the 'CEO of empowerment', Sophie hopes she can enforce the power of body positivity amongst her fellow islanders. She's said: "I want women to feel beautiful and validated in themselves and feel their best self."

Here's everything you need to know about Love Island contestant Sophie from her age, job, where she's from and what she's looking for in a partner.

Sophie Lee on holiday in Hong Kong
Sophie Lee is ready to get back on the dating scene following her fire accident. Picture: Sophie Lee/Instagram

How old is Love Island's Sophie Lee?

As one of 2025's oldest contestants, Sophie is 25 years old. Here's hoping there's a few males on her maturity level to help her find Mr Right.

What is Love Island Sophie Lee's job?

Of course, Sophie has a huge social media platform but her main job is a motivational speaker and author.

She used to work as a fire breather before she suffered a terrible accident which saw her set her face alight. During a work gig in Chicago, an air conditioning unit sent the flames back on her causing her severe burns on her jaw, neck and chest.

Sharing shocking before and after pictures on Instagram, she wrote: "BEAUTY IS ONLY SKIN DEEP. My come back will ALWAYS be stronger than my set back. Never forget that fear comes from your mind and strength comes from your heart. THANK YOU to all who have supported me.

"This picture is a mixture between happy and sad. I’m sad because I remember how horrible the suffering and pain was but also I’m happy because without the pain I wouldn’t be grateful for all the blessings that have come after."

Since this, Sophie has worked with Katie Piper and her foundation to help raise awareness for burn survivors.

She's also written a book, In My Skin, where she bravely opens up about her experiences before and after the accident.

Where is Love Island's Sophie Lee from?

Like many popular Love Island stars before her, Sophie is from Manchester.

What is Sophie Lee looking for in a partner?

Sophie is after a man who is both fun and attentive when she's in the villa of love this summer.

She told ITV: "Someone who is fun, spontaneous, who has a lot of jokes and who is attentive. At the moment I’m only finding ones draped in red flags and ‘do not cross’ signs.

"I'm a hard nut to crack. I've got quite a shell, but when you get to know me I'm just a little marshmallow on the inside."

What is Love Island Sophie Lee's Instagram account?

You can find Sophie on her account @sophirelee where she had an impressive 97,000 before entering the villa.

Her account is full of motivational posts, beauty tips, fitness and little snippets from her life.

Read more Love Island news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

What time does Love Island 2025 start and how long is it on for?

What time does Love Island 2025 start tonight and how long is it on for?

Love Island's Harriett shades Ronnie amid 'new woman' claims

Love Island's Harriett savagely shades Ronnie amid 'new woman' claims

Love Island 2025's contestants have been revealed: Meet the islanders

Love Island 2025 confirmed cast revealed

Love Island's Toni Laites is this year's first bombshell

Love Island's Toni Laites: Age, job, where she's from, health battle and more

Love Island address possible Joey Essex-style celebrity bombshell in upcoming series

Love Island bosses address possible Joey Essex-style celebrity bombshell in upcoming series

Hot On Capital

Tom Felton slammed for defending playing Draco again in spite of J.K. Rowling’s transphobia

Tom Felton slammed for defending playing Draco again in spite of J.K. Rowling’s transphobia
Ginny & Georgia's Diesel La Torraca responds to claims he looks "too old" to play Austin now

Ginny & Georgia's Diesel La Torraca responds to claims he looks "too old" to play Austin now
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted in family wedding photos.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's "down-to-earth" wedding photos send fans into meltdown

MAFS Australia's Awhina and Billy finally confirm they're dating

MAFS Australia's Awhina and Billy finally confirm they're dating

Jessie J told fans that she was committed to being honest about her cancer journey.

Jessie J opens up about "rollercoaster" of her cancer journey in moving update

Lilo & Stitch director explains why he changed film's ending following backlash

Lilo & Stitch director explains why he changed film's ending following backlash

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Who is Billie Eilish dating in 2025? Her dating history explained from Jesse Rutherford to Nat Wolff
Are Sabrina Carpenter's 'Manchild' lyrics about Barry Keoghan? The meaning explained

Sabrina Carpenter explains real meaning behind 'Manchild' lyrics following Barry Keoghan theories
Is Georgia pregnant in Ginny & Georgia season 3? The father's identity explained

Is Georgia pregnant in Ginny & Georgia season 3? The father's identity explained

Ginny & Georgia season 3 ending explained: Who do Ginny and Georgia end up with?

Ginny & Georgia season 3 ending explained: Who do Ginny and Georgia end up with?

Ginny & Georgia season 4: Release date, cast, plot spoilers and news about the Netflix series

Ginny & Georgia season 4: Release date, cast, plot spoilers and news about the Netflix series
Will there be a The Summer I Turned Pretty spin-off? Prime tease future after final season

The Summer I Turned Pretty team tease spin-off after final season

Love Island fans figure out 'real reason' why Harriett and Ronnie broke up

Love Island fans figure out 'real reason' why Harriett and Ronnie broke up

Finneas spills all in 'My Life In 20 Questions'

Finneas spills all in 'My Life In 20 Questions'

Love Island insider announces major 'never-been-done-before' twist for week one

Love Island insider announces major 'never-been-done-before' twist for week one

Ginny & Georgia fans are shocked at how much older Austin actor Diesel La Torraca now looks

How old is Austin from Ginny & Georgia? Diesel La Torraca's age leaves fans shocked

Jae Stephens: 'My Sweet 16 was held on Habbo Hotel' | My Life In 20

Jae Stephens: 'Beyoncé's B’Day is literally perfect. Not one skip!' | My Life In 20

JoJo Siwa

JoJo Siwa reveals she wants to collab with Chris Hughes as she raps ‘Little Bit Leave It’

Who does Georgia kill in Ginny & Georgia? All her murders explained

Who does Georgia kill in Ginny & Georgia? All her murders explained

Sabrina Carpenter 'Manchild' release time: Here's what time her new song comes out in the US, UK and beyond

Sabrina Carpenter 'Manchild' release time: Here's what time her new song comes out in the US, UK and beyond

More Movies & TV News

Are Ronnie Vint and Harriett Blackmore still together?

Are Love Island All Stars' Ronnie and Harriett still together?

Harriet and Ronnie have called it quits

Why did Love Island's Harriett and Ronnie split?

Love Island's Harriett Blackmore breaks silence on new Ronnie Vint split rumours

Love Island's Harriett Blackmore breaks silence on second Ronnie Vint split

Wicked For Good trailer unveils first snippets of Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande singing Part 2 songs

Wicked For Good trailer leaves fans crying over Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande's Part 2 songs
Love Island director reveals major privacy change for 2025 show

Love Island director reveals major privacy change for 2025 show

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight Australia

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset