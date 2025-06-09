Love Island's Sophie Lee: Age, job, her incredibly important message and more

Love Island is welcoming inspirational Sophie Lee into the villa in 2025. Picture: ITV2/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Sophie Lee is hoping to find love in the 2025 villa but who is she? Here's all the important facts including her book details and Instagram.

Love Island 2025 is back on our TV screens and one contestant hoping to find true love this year is Sophie Lee.

Heading into the villa for the summer, the model and influencer is not only wishing to meet the man of her dreams, but is also going in with an incredibly important message to spread.

Calling herself the 'CEO of empowerment', Sophie hopes she can enforce the power of body positivity amongst her fellow islanders. She's said: "I want women to feel beautiful and validated in themselves and feel their best self."

Here's everything you need to know about Love Island contestant Sophie from her age, job, where she's from and what she's looking for in a partner.

Sophie Lee is ready to get back on the dating scene following her fire accident. Picture: Sophie Lee/Instagram

How old is Love Island's Sophie Lee?

As one of 2025's oldest contestants, Sophie is 25 years old. Here's hoping there's a few males on her maturity level to help her find Mr Right.

What is Love Island Sophie Lee's job?

Of course, Sophie has a huge social media platform but her main job is a motivational speaker and author.

She used to work as a fire breather before she suffered a terrible accident which saw her set her face alight. During a work gig in Chicago, an air conditioning unit sent the flames back on her causing her severe burns on her jaw, neck and chest.

Sharing shocking before and after pictures on Instagram, she wrote: "BEAUTY IS ONLY SKIN DEEP. My come back will ALWAYS be stronger than my set back. Never forget that fear comes from your mind and strength comes from your heart. THANK YOU to all who have supported me.

"This picture is a mixture between happy and sad. I’m sad because I remember how horrible the suffering and pain was but also I’m happy because without the pain I wouldn’t be grateful for all the blessings that have come after."

Since this, Sophie has worked with Katie Piper and her foundation to help raise awareness for burn survivors.

She's also written a book, In My Skin, where she bravely opens up about her experiences before and after the accident.

Where is Love Island's Sophie Lee from?

Like many popular Love Island stars before her, Sophie is from Manchester.

What is Sophie Lee looking for in a partner?

Sophie is after a man who is both fun and attentive when she's in the villa of love this summer.

She told ITV: "Someone who is fun, spontaneous, who has a lot of jokes and who is attentive. At the moment I’m only finding ones draped in red flags and ‘do not cross’ signs.

"I'm a hard nut to crack. I've got quite a shell, but when you get to know me I'm just a little marshmallow on the inside."

What is Love Island Sophie Lee's Instagram account?

You can find Sophie on her account @sophirelee where she had an impressive 97,000 before entering the villa.

Her account is full of motivational posts, beauty tips, fitness and little snippets from her life.

