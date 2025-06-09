Love Island's Toni Laites: Age, job, where she's from, health battle and more

9 June 2025, 11:56 | Updated: 9 June 2025, 11:57

Love Island's Toni Laites is this year's first bombshell
Love Island's Toni Laites is this year's first bombshell. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Who is Love Island 2025 contestant Toni Laites? From her Instagram account to where she's from, here's all of her important facts.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

As Love Island returns to our screens for its 12th series, so do the bombshells... and first up is American beauty Antonia, who'll be going by Toni in the villa.

Teasing her arrival from the US, Toni was heard in a voice note to the show's host Maya Jama saying: "Hey Maya, I heard you want more twists. How about an American bombshell? Get ready, I'm on my way."

Toni has described dating in America as "a mess", she's hoping in the villa she'll meet someone super outgoing and active and has even said she's willing to relocate...

So, what else is there to know about Toni? As she cracks on with some cheeky British chaps let's take a look at everything there is to know about her from her age and job to her "invisible illness".

Toni is the first bombshell on s12
Toni is the first bombshell on s12. Picture: ITV

How old is Love Island's Toni?

Toni is 24 years old. This year's lineup includes islanders between the age of 22 and 30.

Where is Love Island's Toni from?

As you can tell from her accent, Toni is from America but more specifically she hails from Connecticut (which is just north of New York).

What is Love Island Toni's job?

Toni is incredibly proud of her job as a Las Vegas Pool Cabana Server. Speaking to ITV she beamed: "I’m always the number 1 in sales at both hotels I work at. I’m a workaholic.

"You have to audition to get the job I’ve got - over a 1000 people applied. There’s only 10 cabana servers! For the audition they set up a fake pool deck, they tell you to load up trays and zig zag through the chairs.

"The trays are heavy with pitchers and our large cocktails are really large! I’ve definitely dropped drinks on people before, but on the whole I’m really good."

She even said in her quest for love she's happy to relocate but added: "It would just break my heart to not have my job anymore."

What is Love Island's Toni looking for on Love Island?

Toni has stated she's looking for someone who makes her laugh, is super outgoing and stays active. Looks-wise, she said: "I’m looking for darker hair, definitely muscular but not too muscular. Super fit. Clean hair cut."

Her celeb crushes are Bradley Cooper and Kim Kardashian's ex Odell Beckham Jr.

What is Love Island's Toni's illness?

Toni has opened up about suffering with ulcerative colitis, a chronic inflammatory bowel disease, and how it landed her in the press.

Speaking to ITV she said: "I have ulcerative colitis. I had to go to hospital the same week as my senior prom. They told me, ‘You can’t go’ and then they said, ‘Surprise, you’re going to prom!’ Nothing that exciting happens in Connecticut, so it was a big deal and a few articles were written about me."

The brunette beauty added: "What I hope people see from me being on Love Island is that not all illnesses are visible. It doesn’t have to hold you back, you can travel etc…I live my life day-to-day like anyone else."

Is Love Island's Toni on Instagram?

She is indeed, you can find her @tlaites20 on Instagram.

