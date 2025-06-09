Love Island's Harriett savagely shades Ronnie amid 'new woman' claims

Love Island's Harriett shades Ronnie amid 'new woman' claims. Picture: TikTok / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Harriett Blackmore appears to have shaded Ronnie Vint as it's revealed he's been 'flirting' with another woman.

What was destined to be one of Love Island's most promising love stories came to an end last week as it was revealed Harriett Blackmore and Ronnie Vint, who first met on series 11 and reunited in Love Island All Stars, had called it time on their relationship for the second time.

Despite Ronnie - who nicknamed himself 'Turbo' - having a wandering eye in the villa last year, Harriett managed to reign him in and left the villa arm-in-arm with him. They split not long after but had their romantic reunion on All Stars in January and recently became boyfriend and girlfriend.

But this all came to an end last week when it was reported that they'd split after unfollowing each other on Instagram. While they've remained tightlipped about the reason for the split it's been alleged that during their trip to Ibiza Ronnie was spotted flirting with influencer Lauren Watson.

Ronnie Vint and Harriett Blackmore attend the "MobLand" Global Premiere. Picture: Getty

While Love Island fans have joked that the pair will be back together again soon, Harriett has made a dig which suggests she's well and truly over her Ronnie era.

Appearing on White Fox's TikTok, Harriett and other previous islanders took part in the 'propaganda I'm not falling for' trend. Dressed in a white, lace two-piece, Harriett said: "Propaganda that I'm definitely not falling for is boys under six foot. No thank you."

Her statement likely struck a cord with her now-ex boyfriend Ronnie who stands at approximately 5 foot 9 inches.

This comes as sources have claimed that the night before their split was announced Ronnie was seen heavily flirting with Lauren, who boasts 154,000 followers on Instagram.

The pair were spotted at the launch of The Unexpected Hotel in Ibiza. According to an onlooker: "Ronnie looked really into Lauren, and certainly wasn’t spending his time pining over Harriett.

"He’s always had an eye for the ladies, so it was no surprise that Lauren caught his attention. They spent most of the night chatting and looked very cosy. They’re also following each other on social media already."

The tabloids have claimed Ronnie's representative declined to comment on the matter.

Ronnie was reportedly flirting with Lauren in Ibiza. Picture: Instagram

Following their split, Harriett broke her silence by telling fans via Snapchat: "I've never felt this exhausted in my entire life, love you guys !! Bad day not a bad life."

She later replied to concerned fan saying: "Thank you guys I'll be okay."

