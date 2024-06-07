Exclusive

Raye Explains Her Powerful Song 'Genesis', Lyrics And Meaning

Inside Raye's song 'Genesis'. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Raye's single 'Genesis' is finally ours, and with her we're unpacking the powerful song's lyrics and their meaning.

Raye started teasing 'Genesis' at her debut Coachella performance, where she promised the crowd that her new music would not be 'what they expect', and two months later she shared 'Genesis' with the world.

Her latest single feels like a huge moment in music history, because it is. Think when Queen released 'Bohemian Rhapsody' in 1975, a six-minute long song which they were told would never be played on radio.

Now, fast forward and 49 years later Raye is breaking boundaries and releasing a seven-minute song, which was played for the first time ever on Capital Breakfast with Jordan North, Chris Stark and Sian Welby.

'Genesis' is a single that spans across genres and topics, Raye packed so much into the song and with her we're unpacking it all.

A deep dive into Raye's single 'Genesis'. Picture: Instagram

What is Raye's song 'Genesis' about?

On the day she dropped 'Genesis', Raye told us that a famous quote from the late American singer-songwriter Nina Simone is really important to her, the quote is “it is an artists duty to reflect the times”.

Speaking to us about what she's used her art to reflect, Raye said: "I think there's a lot of people out there dealing with stuff in the darkness and a lot of us going through stuff.

"And you know whether you're young or old, or whatever race you are - you know all of us are fighting or battling something."

Raye has used this song to cover a myriad of issues, so the song isn't about just one thing. It's about a ton of modern day issues, including; addiction to screens, social media, body image issues, suicide ideation, alcoholism, sobriety, anxiety, sex, politics, religion and so much more.

Remembering Joe Lyons, a producer at Capital, who tragically took his life, Raye told us how she loved him and feels that talking about mental health is so vital. On these topics she said: "No body wants to talk about them, so we don't.

"They bring the mood down, It's not fun to talk about. But I do think it's really important, which is why I've tried to do that on this song."

The moment after Raye played 'Genesis' on the radio for the first time. Picture: Capital

Why did Raye title her song 'Genesis'?

The title of the song means new begins, origins and of course it is the name if the first book of the Old Testament. Raye, who has been open about her faith, speaks to the Lord over and over in the song, singing, God in the sky hear my cry and Oh let there be light Lord.

In the book of Genesis it starts with how the universe was in complete darkness until 'God said, "Let there be light"; and there was light', a sentiment that Raye repeats in this song.

Raye has been holding 7 minute concerts all around the world for her fans. Picture: Getty

How long is Raye's song 'Genesis'?

With so much passion and sentiment packed into the song it's no wonder the song 'Genesis' is seven minutes long.

She released the 7-minute song on the 7th June, on a 7-inch vinyl for £7.77, reflecting how the angel number 777 is important to this song and it's message.

Raye told us that while writing it she realised the song needed to be this long, "there's so much I wanna say", she said.

She also explained that, of course, in the bible Genesis lasted 7 days so it felt so right to be seven minutes long. She even revealed that she filmed the music video for the track over 7 days!

She told the breakfast team: "Was I tired on day three, yes. Did we carry on? Yes." (Let's hope she rested on the seventh day...)

Raye with her vinyl of 'Genesis'. Picture: Instagram

What genre is Raye's song 'Genesis'?

Much like Beyoncé did with her album 'Cowboy Carter', Raye has broken out of the confines of genres with this single. The song goes from R&B to Jazz to Classical to Blues - it really has something for everyone.

What are the lyrics to Raye's song 'Genesis'?

They say the 20’s are the best years of your life

But I seem to be spending mine missing sunsets because I’m busy on my phone observing everyone else

How I compare and obsess, just me, my phone and these walls

And I been sober for some months but I can feel the demons waiting on my downfall

Since I’m so ugly and irrelevant I been losing friends as if I’m tryna get rid of them

I googled why I’m so desperate for validation and sedatives calling men who don’t give a **** about me

Then when my mother called I pretend I’m busy

I’m tryna end up anywhere except from where I been, curtains closed bed bound amphetamines

And this devil on my shoulder man I’m tryna shake him off

My ex is on my timeline it’s as if he’s showing off

My self esteem is Facetune and ring lights

My ego is conquering new heights

I think I need some (I think I need some)

Do you need some (Do you need some)

Don’t we all need some light (we all need some light)

I think I need some

I lied I don’t think I know I need some

I need some light

Some sweet sunshine

To feel alright

Please let there be light

Genesis, ii

I see a sad little sinner in the mirror the devil works hard

Like my liver

I don’t wanna be alive

But I don’t wanna die a fist full of pills

You’re a nobody

Aye

Yeah

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Aye

Yeah

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Bang bang that’s depression at the door again

You know he’ll beat the door down

‘til you let him in the room since you are already acquainted

You skip the foreplay he grips you at the neck

As you prepare to be screwed

You try to muster a flare to tell somebody you’re sinking

But anxiety is an index finger pressed to your lips

A whiskey bottle it whispers since you’re already bitter

A cocktail fit for a quitter come here and give me a kiss

I see a sad little sinner in the mirror the devil works hard

Like my liver

I don’t wanna be alive

But I don’t wanna die a fist full of pills

And rivers in my eyes

I got nothing left to lose dear

God in the sky hear my cry hear my cry

When it’s too dark to see

Let there be light

Let there be light

Let there, let there be light

Aye

Yeah

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Aye

Yeah

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Yes I edit my pictures to make my waist look slimmer and make my arse look bigger

So that I’m someone you aspire to let me in your algorithm please

I know I’ll only be important if I’m someone you would like, follow, share and subscribe to

If you’re thirsty like me mix some pity with some self hate

Stir it up then add 12 ounces of rosé

That’s how I make the glass half empty

And drink it down

Curse words and insecurities here lies a sorry little soul

But she doesn’t even know what to pray for

Still just a heart broke b***h

But I traded the back of the nightclub I did for the bathroom floor I wish I could call my ex

He would know just what to say

He don’t say nothing at all now

Brings a tear to my eye

The only thing I rely on him to do is stay declining my calls now

I see a sad little sinner in the mirror the devil works hard

Like my liver

I don’t wanna be alive

But I don’t wanna die a fist full of pills

And rivers in my eyes

I got nothing left to lose dear

God in the sky hear my cry hear my cry

When it’s too dark to see

Let there be light

Let there be light

Let there let there be light

Little girls that have no self esteem

A little boy without a father tries to find him in the streets

A girl I used to walk to school with took her life

Now rest in peace,

Fake democracy

Killing overseas

Killing ourselves

Suicide

Government lies

Discrimination

Hating ourselves

Why hope, why keep going, why try, why

Genesis 1 verse 3 I’ll dry my eyes

The only thing which darkness can not coexist is the light

I see a sad little sinner in the mirror the devil works hard

Like my liver

I don’t wanna be alive

But I don’t wanna die a fist full of pills

And rivers in my eyes

I got nothing left to lose dear

God in the sky hear my (would you) cry hear my cry

When it’s too dark to see

Let there be light

Let there be light

Let there let there be light

Genesis iii

Yeah

I want that light oh

Oh let there be

Oh let there be

That light

See I want that light in my house (Oh let there be light)

I want that light in my car (Oh let there be light)

I want that light in my pain (Oh let there be light)

I want that light when it’s dark

Dark, Dark, Dark

Oh no let there be

Oh let there be

Oh li-light

Let there be light

For all the fathers and the teachers (working hard in the night)

For all the builders and the cleaners (I pray you let there be light)

For all the farmers and the chefs and the train drivers yes the nurses and doctors

God bless the NHS

Let the pay rise

Let the pay rise

Oh let there be light, light, light

For all those overworked and underpaid

And dreams are somewhere out of sight mmm let there be light

Single mothers all alone (she’s all alone)

The baby is crying and she’s crying tears too to her sister on the phone

Bring her comfort bring her peace

I pray Lord please

[scatting]

Oh let there be

Let there be

Don’t we all need a little

I want that light in my house (Oh let there be light)

I want that light in my car

(Oh let there be light)

I want that light in my dreams

Light up the dark yes

Light up the dark Lord

Oh let there be light Lord

