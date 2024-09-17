Hailey Bieber's Dad Reveals When Baby Jack Blues Bieber Will Make His First Public Appearance

Hailey Bieber's dad says Jack Blues in 'unbelievably cute'. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Hailey Bieber's dad has shared his experience of meeting his grandson Jack Blues Bieber and dropped some big news.

Stephen Baldwin has revealed that he's met Hailey and Justin Bieber's son Jack Blues Bieber a month after they announced his birth.

When describing meeting his grandson he said he didn't want to "say too much" but did hint to when Jack Blues will make his first public appearance.

In recent years it has become common for parents to not share pictures of their children's faces, like Kourtney Kardashian has done with her son Rocky Thirteen, however we might be getting a look at baby Bieber's cuteness very soon.

Speaking at the People + Chain Celebrate People Magazine's 50th Anniversary at Chain House in LA, Stephen said: "[I've been] hanging out with my four-year-old granddaughter Iris. I'm in town to celebrate her fourth birthday and the launch of the podcast and all that."

Jack Blues Bieber was announced on August 24th. Picture: Instagram

Iris is the daughter of Hailey Bieber's sister Alaia Baldwin and her husband Andrew Aronow who was born in August 2020. Stephen went on: "And of course, here comes Jack Blues Bieber, and yeah, he's just… I don't want to say too much. He's unbelievably cute."

It seemed up in the air as to whether Stephen would be in Jack's life as Hailey recently revealed she was no longer very close to her family. When speaking to W magazine she said, "I’m not super close with my family at this point in my life because I feel like I’m very independent. I’m my own individual now, and I’ve built my own family".

Stephen went on to say that "the world will see him soon" suggesting Hailey and Justin will be sharing Jack publicly in the near future.

Hailey Bieber looked iconic throughout her pregnancy. Picture: Getty

Hailey and Justin announced they were expecting their first child in May and in August Justin shared an adorable picture of their baby's foot with the caption: “WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER"

Aside from posting on her Instagram story, Hailey has not been back on socials fully as she enjoys the new born baby bubble. Justin however shared a lovely post of photos after Jack's birth with his new mug that said 'Papa Bear' on it.

