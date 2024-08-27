Hailey Bieber's Dad's Surprising Response To Birth Of Jack Blues Bieber

Stephen Baldwin responds to the arrival of Hailey Bieber's baby. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Stephen Baldwin commented on the arrival of Hailey and Justin Bieber's baby, despite him and Hailey recently becoming estranged.

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber have welcomed their first child, Jack Blues Bieber, announcing his arrival on August 24th in an adorable post.

With a picture of Jack's tiny foot Justin wrote "WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER", the post was immediately flooded with fans gushing over the news.

Justin's mother Pattie Mallette of course responded to the post as she's been very celebratory about the news of their pregnancy.

But more surprisingly, Hailey's father Stephen Baldwin responded to the news - despite recent news that Hailey doesn't see much of her family.

Hailey Baldwin and father actor Stephen Baldwin. Picture: Getty

Justin's mum commented, "CONGRATULATIONS @justinbieber and Hailey. I LOVE YOU FOREVER BABY JACK! !".

And following suit, Hailey's father Stephen also commented, saying, "Amen, Congratulations to you and may God continue to bless our family".

Prior to giving birth, Hailey told W magazine, "I’m not super close with my family at this point in my life because I feel like I’m very independent. I’m my own individual now, and I’ve built my own family".

Jack Blues Bieber was announced on August 24th. Picture: Instagram

Hailey hasn't been seen with her dad for a long time, but after her comments about not being close anymore he seemed to try to reach out to her in a cryptic post.

Stephen shared a video of him smiling into the camera before saying, 'I love you' and staring off into the distance.

He captioned the post: "Today, staying positive is a choice !! so I’m trusting in the power of joy, peace, and happiness. Finally if anyone hasn’t told you today, I LOVE YOU."

Hailey hasn't spoken about the future of her family's relationship or whether they'll be in baby Jack's life but Stephen's use of "our family" seems to be a strong contrast against Hailey saying she's built her "own family".

