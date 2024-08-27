Hailey Bieber's Dad's Surprising Response To Birth Of Jack Blues Bieber

27 August 2024, 12:48 | Updated: 27 August 2024, 16:08

Stephen Baldwin responds to the arrival of Hailey Bieber's baby
Stephen Baldwin responds to the arrival of Hailey Bieber's baby. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Stephen Baldwin commented on the arrival of Hailey and Justin Bieber's baby, despite him and Hailey recently becoming estranged.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber have welcomed their first child, Jack Blues Bieber, announcing his arrival on August 24th in an adorable post.

With a picture of Jack's tiny foot Justin wrote "WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER", the post was immediately flooded with fans gushing over the news.

Justin's mother Pattie Mallette of course responded to the post as she's been very celebratory about the news of their pregnancy.

But more surprisingly, Hailey's father Stephen Baldwin responded to the news - despite recent news that Hailey doesn't see much of her family.

Hailey Baldwin and father actor Stephen Baldwin
Hailey Baldwin and father actor Stephen Baldwin. Picture: Getty

Justin's mum commented, "CONGRATULATIONS @justinbieber and Hailey. I LOVE YOU FOREVER BABY JACK! !".

And following suit, Hailey's father Stephen also commented, saying, "Amen, Congratulations to you and may God continue to bless our family".

Prior to giving birth, Hailey told W magazine, "I’m not super close with my family at this point in my life because I feel like I’m very independent. I’m my own individual now, and I’ve built my own family".

Jack Blues Bieber was announced on August 24th
Jack Blues Bieber was announced on August 24th. Picture: Instagram

Hailey hasn't been seen with her dad for a long time, but after her comments about not being close anymore he seemed to try to reach out to her in a cryptic post.

Stephen shared a video of him smiling into the camera before saying, 'I love you' and staring off into the distance.

He captioned the post: "Today, staying positive is a choice !! so I’m trusting in the power of joy, peace, and happiness. Finally if anyone hasn’t told you today, I LOVE YOU."

Hailey hasn't spoken about the future of her family's relationship or whether they'll be in baby Jack's life but Stephen's use of "our family" seems to be a strong contrast against Hailey saying she's built her "own family".

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Did Camila Cabello just acknowledge the Sabrina Carpenter/Shawn Mendes 'love triangle' theory?

Camila Cabello Appears To Respond To Sabrina Carpenter 'Love Triangle' Theory

Love Island couple take next step in their relationship

Love Island Faves Take Huge Next Step After Rollercoaster Romance

Love Island

Jenna Ortega Says She Received "Disgusting" DMs As A Child Actor

Jenna Ortega Says She Received "Disgusting" DMs As A Child Actor

Why did Tanya and Shaq split?

Why Did Love Island's Shaq And Tanya Split?

Love Island

Chappell Roan issues statement responding to backlash over stalker plea video

Chappell Roan Calls Out "Predatory" Fans Behaviour After Backlash To Stalking Plea Video

What did Hailey and Justin Bieber name their baby?

What Is Justin And Hailey Bieber's Son Called? His Name And Its Meaning

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos take on a chaotic mystery interview

Twisters' Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

TV & Film

Kehlani Breaks Down Every Song On 'Crash' Track By Track | Making The Album

Kehlani Breaks Down Every Song On 'Crash' Track By Track | Making The Album

House of The Dragon's Emma D'Arcy & Olivia Cooke Answer Chaotic Questions About The Show

House Of The Dragon's Emma D'Arcy & Olivia Cooke Talk Sex Scenes And Fan Edit Song Requests

TV & Film

Rob Brydon sings Sabrina Carpenter lyrics

Rob Brydon Sings Sabrina Carpenter Lyrics As Uncle Bryn From Gavin & Stacey

House Of The Dragon Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible House Of The Dragon Quiz'

House Of The Dragon Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible House Of The Dragon Quiz'

TV & Film

Inside Out 2's Amy Poehler vs. 'The Most Impossible Amy Poehler Quiz'

Inside Out 2's Amy Poehler vs. 'The Most Impossible Amy Poehler Quiz'

TV & Film

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits