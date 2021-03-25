Hailey Baldwin Shares Why She & Justin Bieber Married 'Insanely' Young

Hailey Baldwin opened up on her marriage to Justin Bieber. Picture: Getty / Hailey Baldwin/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber married after just two years together.

Hailey Baldwin Bieber and husband Justin Bieber are fast approaching their third wedding anniversary after tying the knot when she was just 21 and he was 24.

The couple married young but they had in fact known each other for quite some time after her famous father Stephen introduced them backstage at one of Biebs’ concerts in 2009 – when she was 13!

The couple made things official at a New York courthouse in September 2018 but a year later they marked the occasion with a beautiful ceremony in South Carolina in front of hundreds of their family and friends.

Hailey and Justin Bieber married in 2018. Picture: Hailey Baldwin/Instagram

The model recently opened up about their young marriage, revealing why it worked so well for them.

She said in her Elle cover interview: “[Justin was] at a stage of his life where he could make decisions like, ‘I’m done with girls, and I’m done with fooling around, and I’m done with partying.'

“We were friends first for a really long time before there was anything romantic. But we always knew that we were aligned on what we wanted in our future. We had talked about wanting to be married young and having a family young and building a life. Even before we knew we wanted to be with each other.”

Hailey said she and Justin Bieber married 'insanely young'. Picture: Getty

However, the couple felt they’d “lived enough life to know what we wanted.”

She added: “I mean, I was married when I was 21, two months before I turned 22, which is insanely young. And sounds almost ridiculous when you say it out loud.

“Although I do think for somebody like me and somebody like Justin, [it’s different]. We’ve seen a lot for our age. We have both lived enough life to know that’s what we wanted.”

