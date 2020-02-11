Justin And Hailey Bieber’s Full Relationship Timeline - From When They Met As Teenagers To Their Beautiful Wedding

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have known each other since they were teenagers. Picture: Instagram / Getty

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have been married since September 2019, but they’ve known each other for much longer.

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Bieber, formerly Baldwin, are the celebrity couple fans just can’t get enough of, and their stunning South Carolina wedding was a hot talking point for weeks as the pair continued to share their stunning photos.

The pop star and the supermodel first met when they were teenagers, dating for a short period when Hailey was 19 before reuniting later on in life.

From how they met and became friends, to the day they reunited and later married, here’s the complete relationship timeline for Justin and Hailey Bieber…

How did Hailey and Justin meet?

In news that makes us all feel very old, Justin and Hailey first met in 2009 when then-12-year-old Hailey was introduced to the ‘Baby’ singer by her famous father Stephen backstage at The Today Show.

They bumped into each other once again in 2011 at the premiere of Bieber’s Never Say Never movie, but by this point he was dating Selena Gomez.

Nevertheless, he and Hailey remained good friends.

When did Hailey and Justin start dating?

Following months of speculation Justin and Hailey confirmed their relationship in January 2016. Picture: Justin Bieber/Instagram

Speaking to Elle magazine in their March 2020 issue about when they first got together, Hailey explained she and her now-husband officially started dating in 2016.

The model explained: “There was a time when our lives seemed to be going in very different directions. I actually think—now that I look back at it being married—that it was a good thing for the two of us, very healthy.”

However, they split six months later and Justin moved on with Sofia Ritchie.

The couple reunited in June 2018

As Hailey explained herself, the couple gave things another go after bumping into each other at a church conference.

She said: “We ended up being at this church conference together in Miami, and it was the first time we’d seen each other in a while.”

"I remember we were hanging out and I was like, ‘Listen, I’m really, really happy for us to be friends again. I want us to always be cool and be friends.’ He was like, ‘Yeah, here’s the thing: We’re not going to be friends.’ And I was like, ‘Oh. Is that so?’ I think we were both a little unsure about what was going on in the very beginning. It was familiar territory, but when a lot of time goes by, it’s like getting to know a new person.”

Getting engaged

Justin Bieber proposed to Hailey in July 2018. Picture: Getty

In July 2018, the couple confirmed their engagement with a lengthy Instagram post in which Justin said: “You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense!”

Making the marriage official

Weeks after putting a ring on it, the couple went to New York City’s Marriage Bureau to get their marriage license and apparently made things official shortly after.

Their beautiful wedding

Justin and Hailey married in September 2019. Picture: Justin Bieber/Instagram

The stars didn’t have their wedding ceremony until one year later, when they walked down the aisle in front of hundreds of their celebrity friends in a stunning service in South Carolina.

Moving in together

The couple waited until they were married to move in together, with Hailey telling Elle: “Neither of us believed in doing that, but to each their own. If you live with a boyfriend or a fiancé or whatever it is, that’s cool.”

