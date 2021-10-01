Inside Hailey & Justin Bieber's Wedding 3 Years On: Never Seen Before Photos

1 October 2021, 16:20 | Updated: 1 October 2021, 16:37

Hailey and Justin Beiber mark three years since they tied the knot
Hailey and Justin Beiber mark three years since they tied the knot. Picture: Getty/Justin Beiber/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Hailey and Justin Bieber celebrated their third wedding anniversary! Here's what the pair posted to commemorate their special day.

It's been three years since Hailey Baldwin walked down the aisle and married Justin Beiber!

The A-list couple's nuptials were held on September 30th back in 2018, they – along with a slew of celebrity pals – took to social media on Thursday to mark the anniversary.

Hailey, 24, even shared some never seen before photos from when she and Beiber, 27, tied the knot...

Justin and Hailey Beiber just celebrated their second wedding anniversary
Justin and Hailey Beiber just celebrated their third wedding anniversary. Picture: Getty

The young stars made it official at a lavish ceremony at the Montage Palmetto Bluff resort in South Carolina three years ago.

To mark the milestone in their marriage, the model took to Instagram to share some throwback photos – she simply captioned the carousel post with the date of their nuptials: "9.30."

The gorgeous wedding pictures show the 'Stay' singer playfully dancing with his beau and sharing a passionate smooch too!

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin took to the dance floor on their wedding day
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin took to the dance floor on their wedding day. Picture: Hailey Beiber/Instagram
Hailey shared personal snaps from the big day
Hailey shared personal snaps from the big day. Picture: Hailey Beiber/Instagram

She posted a new snap of her famous bridal gown that was designed by Virgil Abloh for Off-White.

The wedding dress was a sleek design, adorned with lace and featured a scooped back with off-the-shoulder sleeves!

Justin also took to social media to dedicate a post to his wife, he captioned a still of the pair in an embrace with: "Happy anniversary baby. Luv u k. To the moon."

Hailey shared pictures of her stunning Off-White wedding dress
Hailey shared pictures of her stunning Off-White wedding dress. Picture: Hailey Beiber/Instagram

A barrage of well wishes to the talented pair flooded in – with their celebrity friends also posting throwbacks to the 'Gram.

Congratulations to the happy couple on their leather wedding anniversary!

