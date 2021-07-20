Is Hailey Bieber Pregnant? Model Responds To Rumours After Justin's Cryptic Baby Post

20 July 2021, 10:27 | Updated: 20 July 2021, 11:55

Hailey Baldwin has responded to pregnancy rumours following Justin's post
Hailey Baldwin has responded to pregnancy rumours following Justin's post. Picture: @haileybieber/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Hailey Baldwin has shut down rumours that she and her husband Justin are expecting a baby, after he hinted she might be pregnant.

Hailey Baldwin has set the record straight after Justin Bieber shared a cryptic baby post, leading fans to believe the model was pregnant.

It all started when the ‘Peaches’ star shared a black and white snap with his wife, alongside the caption: “Mom and dad.”

Hailey Bieber Addresses Viral Video Of Justin Bieber ‘Yelling’ At Her

Fans were soon sent into meltdown, with many wondering if the pair were expecting their first baby together.

One person commented on the photo of the loved-up couple, writing: “WAIT WHAT.”

Hailey Baldwin has shut down rumours she's pregnant
Hailey Baldwin has shut down rumours she's pregnant. Picture: @justinbieber/Instagram

“Baby on the way?”, asked another.

A third confused fan asked: “WDYM MOM AND DAD [sic].”

It turns out it was just a big misunderstanding, with Hailey swiftly shutting down rumours she's pregnant in a comment on her hubby’s Insta post.

Justin Bieber left fans shocked by his cryptic baby post
Justin Bieber left fans shocked by his cryptic baby post. Picture: @justinbieber/Instagram

She wrote: “I think u should maybe change this caption to *Dog Mom and Dad* before anyone gets it twisted [sic],” alongside a laughing emoji.

Justin and Hailey first got married in 2018, before going on to have a lavish wedding ceremony a year later.

Their romance has gone from strength to strength since, with the pair being the definition of couple goals at every given opportunity!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

All the details on The Weeknd's new album

The Weeknd’s New Album: Release Date, Tracklist, Tour Info & More

Brad McClelland opens up about the crazy turn of events

Brad McClelland Reveals That He Found His Long-Lost Sister Because Of Love Island

Meet the Sexy Beasts cast and characters

Sexy Beasts Cast: Meet All The Characters On New Netflix Dating Series

Here are all the deets on Sexy Beasts

All The Details On Netflix's Bizarre New Dating Show 'Sexy Beasts' – How Does It Work?

Kanye West and Irina Shayk are still going strong amid Kim Kardashian divorce

The Lowdown On Kanye West And Irina Shayk’s Relationship Amid Kim Kardashian Reunion

Britney Spears and Selena Gomez had the cutest exchange!

Selena Gomez Just Sent Britney Spears The Sweetest Surprise

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him

Exclusive
Calvin Harris says Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 probably won't happen

Calvin Harris Gives An Update On Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2