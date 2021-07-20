Is Hailey Bieber Pregnant? Model Responds To Rumours After Justin's Cryptic Baby Post

Hailey Baldwin has responded to pregnancy rumours following Justin's post. Picture: @haileybieber/Instagram

Hailey Baldwin has shut down rumours that she and her husband Justin are expecting a baby, after he hinted she might be pregnant.

Hailey Baldwin has set the record straight after Justin Bieber shared a cryptic baby post, leading fans to believe the model was pregnant.

It all started when the ‘Peaches’ star shared a black and white snap with his wife, alongside the caption: “Mom and dad.”

Fans were soon sent into meltdown, with many wondering if the pair were expecting their first baby together.

One person commented on the photo of the loved-up couple, writing: “WAIT WHAT.”

Hailey Baldwin has shut down rumours she's pregnant. Picture: @justinbieber/Instagram

“Baby on the way?”, asked another.

A third confused fan asked: “WDYM MOM AND DAD [sic].”

It turns out it was just a big misunderstanding, with Hailey swiftly shutting down rumours she's pregnant in a comment on her hubby’s Insta post.

Justin Bieber left fans shocked by his cryptic baby post. Picture: @justinbieber/Instagram

She wrote: “I think u should maybe change this caption to *Dog Mom and Dad* before anyone gets it twisted [sic],” alongside a laughing emoji.

Justin and Hailey first got married in 2018, before going on to have a lavish wedding ceremony a year later.

Their romance has gone from strength to strength since, with the pair being the definition of couple goals at every given opportunity!

