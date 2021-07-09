Justin Bieber And The Kid Laroi’s 'Stay’ Lyrics And What They Really Mean

Justin Bieber and The Kid Laroi fans are loving their new bop 'Stay'. Picture: YouTube/@thekidlaroi/Instagram

By Capital FM

The meaning behind The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber’s Stay lyrics revealed as they drop their new collaboration.

Justin Bieber and The Kid Laroi are the dream team we never knew we need after they dropped their new collaboration ‘Stay’.

This is their second bop together after they joined forces on their track ’Unstable’, which features on JB’s ‘Justice’ album.

With each collab we get, it’s safe to say we can’t get enough of their worlds meshing and we’re sure this isn’t the last bop we'll get from the pair, by any means!

Justin Bieber’s And Kid Laroi’s Height Difference In Their Photo Together Is So Confusing

‘Stay’ is an upbeat anthem that still tugs on the heartstrings, with both the Canadian and Australian star longing for a love interest to ‘stay’.

Here’s what you need to know about their new collaboration and the low-down on the lyrics…

Justin Bieber and The Kid Laroi have dropped their new song 'Stay'. Picture: @thekidlaroi/Instagram

Justin Bieber and The Kid Laroi ‘Stay’ lyrics meaning

Justin and The Kid Laroi lay out their feelings on their new song ‘Stay’, where they plead with their love interest about keeping their relationship going.

Neither of the stars is a stranger to a love song, so the lyrics to their new bop stays true to what their fandoms can expect!

The Kid Laroi told NME that he’s been sat on ‘Stay’ for over a year and decided one day that Biebs would sound amazing on it.

Not only that, but Charlie Puth was the creative behind the melody - a trio of musical geniuses, right?!

Justin Bieber and The Kid Laroi ‘Stay’ lyrics in full

[Chorus: The Kid LAROI]

I do the same thing I told you that I never would

I told you I'd change, even when I knew I never could

I know that I can’t find nobody else as good as you

I need you to stay, need you to stay, hey (Oh)



[Verse 1: The Kid LAROI]

I get drunk, wake up, I'm wasted still

I realize the time that I wasted here

I feel like you can't feel the way I feel

Oh, I’ll be f**ked up if you can't be right here



[Pre-Chorus: The Kid LAROI]

Oh, ooh-woah (Oh, ooh-woah, ooh-woah)

Oh, ooh-woah (Oh, ooh-woah, ooh-woah)

Oh, ooh-woah (Oh, ooh-woah, ooh-woah)

Oh, I'll be f**ked up if you can't be right here



[Chorus: The Kid LAROI]

I do the same thing I told you that I never would

I told you I'd change, even when I knew I never could

I know that I can't find nobody else as good as you

I need you to stay, need you to stay, hey

I do the same thing I told you that I never would

I told you I'd change, even when I knew I never could

I know that I can't find nobody else as good as you

I need you to stay, need you to stay, hey



[Verse 2: Justin Bieber]

When I’m away from you, I miss your touch (Ooh)

You’re the reason I believe in love

It's been difficult for me to trust (Ooh)

And I’m afraid that I'ma f**k it up

Ain't no way that I can leave you stranded

'Cause you ain’t ever left me empty-handed

And you know that I know that I can't live without you

So, baby, stay



[Pre-Chorus: Justin Bieber, The Kid LAROI, Both]

Oh, ooh-woah (Oh, ooh-woah, ooh-woah)

Oh, ooh-woah (Oh, ooh-woah, ooh-woah)

Oh, ooh-woah (Oh, ooh-woah, ooh-woah)

I'll be fucked up if you can't be right here



[Chorus: The Kid LAROI with Justin Bieber]

I do the same thing I told you that I never would

I told you I'd change, even when I knew I never could

I know that I can't find nobody else as good as you

I need you to stay, need you to stay, hey

I do the same thing I told you that I never would

I told you I'd change, even when I knew I never could

I know that I can't find nobody else as good as you

I need you to stay, need you to stay, hey



[Outro: The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber]

Woah-oh

I need you to stay, need you to stay, hey

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital