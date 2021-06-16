Justin Bieber’s And Kid Laroi’s Height Difference In Their Photo Together Is So Confusing

16 June 2021, 12:55

Justin Bieber and Kid Laroi's picture had fans questioning their height
Justin Bieber and Kid Laroi's picture had fans questioning their height. Picture: The Kid Laroi/Instagram
A picture of Justin Bieber and The Kid Laroi has fans wondering all over again how tall the Biebs is.

Australian rapper The Kid Laroi has Justin Bieber fans whipped up into a frenzy after they posed for a picture together.

Bieber’s height became a mystery all of a sudden after Laroi, 17, posted a photo alongside the ‘Peaches’ singer, 27, on Instagram, captioning it: “What we doin? @justinbieber.”

Justin Bieber ‘Peaches’ Lyrics & Meaning Explained As He Sings About Wife Hailey Baldwin

While many of the comments begged the pair to team up again after their collaboration ‘Unstable’, most of the replies just wanted to find out how tall the musicians are.

Justin Bieber and The Kid Laroi teased another collaboration
Justin Bieber and The Kid Laroi teased another collaboration. Picture: The Kid Laroi/Instagram

“Since when is kid laroi 7’4” ?” Commented one fan.

Because of the way they’re stood, Kid Laroi does look like he towers above Bieber.

For context, Bieber’s height is 5’ 7”, while Kid Laroi is also said to be 5’ 7” tall.

Justin Bieber is 5&squot;7"
Justin Bieber is 5'7". Picture: Getty

But, let’s remind ourselves that Biebs is stood with his feet apart, instantly reducing his stature, while Kid Laroi is stood up straight with his head up.

Justin also has his head slightly turned down.

Yes, we are still as confused as you, but it looks like these two have another collaboration about to drop so let’s all get excited about that instead.

