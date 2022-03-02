Hailey Baldwin Shares Heartfelt Birthday Tribute To Justin Bieber As He Turns 28

Hailey Bieber celebrated her husband Justin turning 28 years old with an adorable birthday post.

Hailey Bieber has made fans emotional after sharing a heartwarming tribute to her husband Justin Bieber as he celebrates turning 28.

Marking his 28th year, Hailey gushed about her beau in a series of adorable Instagram posts, sharing a glimpse into their romance.

“Happy birthday my baby…” Hailey wrote, “there are a lot of amazing and beautiful things about this life.

"But the most beautiful part is that I get to live it with you. I love you.. here’s to 28.”

The post included some unseen snaps of Hailey and Justin together, with their PDA photos sending fans into meltdown.

The 25-year-old even shared the most adorable throwback snaps of the ‘Peaches’ singer as a kid, giving us all the feels.

Hailey and Justin have been married since 2018 and the ‘Love Yourself’ singer has recently expressed he can’t wait to start a family with his wife.

Back in December, an insider even told Us Weekly that ‘babies are definitely on the brain’.

They said: “Justin is more than ready. To him, he feels like it’s one of his main purposes in life to be a dad. He can’t wait and has wanted to be a father for a long time.”

The source went on to say that Hailey also feels ‘ready’ now, adding: “She wanted to travel and enjoy life together with Justin as husband and wife for a few years before they fully settled down. But it seems like now that time has come.”

Fans are just happy to see Jailey going from strength to strength!

