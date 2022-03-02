Hailey Baldwin Shares Heartfelt Birthday Tribute To Justin Bieber As He Turns 28
2 March 2022, 12:26
Hailey Bieber celebrated her husband Justin turning 28 years old with an adorable birthday post.
Hailey Bieber has made fans emotional after sharing a heartwarming tribute to her husband Justin Bieber as he celebrates turning 28.
Marking his 28th year, Hailey gushed about her beau in a series of adorable Instagram posts, sharing a glimpse into their romance.
“Happy birthday my baby…” Hailey wrote, “there are a lot of amazing and beautiful things about this life.
"But the most beautiful part is that I get to live it with you. I love you.. here’s to 28.”
The post included some unseen snaps of Hailey and Justin together, with their PDA photos sending fans into meltdown.
The 25-year-old even shared the most adorable throwback snaps of the ‘Peaches’ singer as a kid, giving us all the feels.
Hailey and Justin have been married since 2018 and the ‘Love Yourself’ singer has recently expressed he can’t wait to start a family with his wife.
Back in December, an insider even told Us Weekly that ‘babies are definitely on the brain’.
They said: “Justin is more than ready. To him, he feels like it’s one of his main purposes in life to be a dad. He can’t wait and has wanted to be a father for a long time.”
The source went on to say that Hailey also feels ‘ready’ now, adding: “She wanted to travel and enjoy life together with Justin as husband and wife for a few years before they fully settled down. But it seems like now that time has come.”
Fans are just happy to see Jailey going from strength to strength!
