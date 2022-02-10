Justin Bieber Shares Ultimate Teen Throwback & Hailey Has The Best Reaction
10 February 2022, 11:14
Justin Bieber treated fans to a throwback snap from his Bieber hair days and fans are obsessed!
Justin Bieber has shared maybe the most random throwback photo on Instagram - but fans are loving it nonetheless.
The ‘Yummy’ singer took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the ultimate throwback snap of him getting ready to devour a slice of pizza - (we told you it was random!).
Justin simply captioned it: “Happy national pizza day,” and fans rushed to comment, with many reminiscing about his Bieber hair days.
“Nostalgia at its finest,” penned one fan.
Referring to JB’s OG YouTube username, another added: “Kidrauhl,” alongside a heart emoji.
“Kidrauhl 4 life!!”, commented a third.
Not only are Beliebers enjoying the post, but his wife Hailey also commented, writing: “Lmfao,” and I think that sums us all up, tbh.
Hailey recently went viral on TikTok for her very own pizza toast recipe, so it seems the pair are a super in-sync couple!
