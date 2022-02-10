Justin Bieber Shares Ultimate Teen Throwback & Hailey Has The Best Reaction

Hailey Baldwin had the best reaction to Justin Bieber's throwback snap. Picture: Getty/Alamy

Justin Bieber treated fans to a throwback snap from his Bieber hair days and fans are obsessed!

Justin Bieber has shared maybe the most random throwback photo on Instagram - but fans are loving it nonetheless.

The ‘Yummy’ singer took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the ultimate throwback snap of him getting ready to devour a slice of pizza - (we told you it was random!).

Justin simply captioned it: “Happy national pizza day,” and fans rushed to comment, with many reminiscing about his Bieber hair days.

Justin Bieber shared a throwback from his teen days. Picture: @justinbieber/Instagram

“Nostalgia at its finest,” penned one fan.

Referring to JB’s OG YouTube username, another added: “Kidrauhl,” alongside a heart emoji.

“Kidrauhl 4 life!!”, commented a third.

Justin Bieber's wife Hailey was loving the throwback. Picture: @justinbieber/Instagram

Justin Bieber shared the ultimate throwback. Picture: Alamy

Not only are Beliebers enjoying the post, but his wife Hailey also commented, writing: “Lmfao,” and I think that sums us all up, tbh.

Hailey recently went viral on TikTok for her very own pizza toast recipe, so it seems the pair are a super in-sync couple!

