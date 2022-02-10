Justin Bieber Shares Ultimate Teen Throwback & Hailey Has The Best Reaction

10 February 2022, 11:14

Hailey Baldwin had the best reaction to Justin Bieber's throwback snap
Hailey Baldwin had the best reaction to Justin Bieber's throwback snap. Picture: Getty/Alamy
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Justin Bieber treated fans to a throwback snap from his Bieber hair days and fans are obsessed!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Justin Bieber has shared maybe the most random throwback photo on Instagram - but fans are loving it nonetheless.

The ‘Yummy’ singer took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the ultimate throwback snap of him getting ready to devour a slice of pizza - (we told you it was random!).

Justin simply captioned it: “Happy national pizza day,” and fans rushed to comment, with many reminiscing about his Bieber hair days.

WATCH: Charlie Puth Reacts To Justin Bieber Prank

Justin Bieber shared a throwback from his teen days
Justin Bieber shared a throwback from his teen days. Picture: @justinbieber/Instagram

“Nostalgia at its finest,” penned one fan.

Referring to JB’s OG YouTube username, another added: “Kidrauhl,” alongside a heart emoji.

“Kidrauhl 4 life!!”, commented a third.

Justin Bieber's wife Hailey was loving the throwback
Justin Bieber's wife Hailey was loving the throwback. Picture: @justinbieber/Instagram
Justin Bieber shared the ultimate throwback
Justin Bieber shared the ultimate throwback. Picture: Alamy

Not only are Beliebers enjoying the post, but his wife Hailey also commented, writing: “Lmfao,” and I think that sums us all up, tbh.

Hailey recently went viral on TikTok for her very own pizza toast recipe, so it seems the pair are a super in-sync couple!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

All the details on the 'Conversations With Friends' series

When Is 'Conversations With Friends' Coming Out? Cast, Trailer & Everything You Need To Know
Louis Tomlinson singing 'Drag Me Down' is giving us One Direction nostalgia

Louis Tomlinson Just Gave One Direction Fans A Hit Of Nostalgia

Joe Alwyn spoke about his relationship with Taylor Swift

Joe Alwyn Gave Rare Insight Into 'Happy' Relationship With Taylor Swift

What are Pamela Anderson kids up to now?

The Kids Of 'Pam & Tommy': Where Are They Now?

How much did Adele's engagement ring from Rich Paul cost?

Here’s How Much Adele’s New ‘Engagement Ring’ Cost

Kim Kardashian dished on her fun holiday with boyfriend Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian Reveals The Crazy Thing Pete Davidson Did During Their Bahamas Holiday

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Charlie Puth responds to Justin Bieber prank

WATCH: Charlie Puth Reacts To Justin Bieber Prank

Exclusive
George Ezra meets viral TikTok couple

George Ezra Finally Meets Viral TikTok Couple Whose Romantic Video To His Song Was Ruined By Pub Fight
Exclusive
GAYLE on collabing with Olivia Rodrigo

WATCH: GAYLE On Collabing With Olivia Rodrigo

Exclusive
Katy Perry impersonates Orlando Bloom, Adele and Roman Kemp

WATCH: Katy Perry Impersonates Orlando Bloom, Adele and Roman Kemp

Ed Sheeran had the time of his life at Capital's JBB

Ed Sheeran Closed The Jingle Bell Ball With A Medley Of Hits

Tom Grennan wowed the crowds at the JBB

Tom Grennan Made The Vibes At The O2 Skyrocket During His Jingle Bell Ball Set

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star