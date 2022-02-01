On Air Now
1 February 2022, 16:44
Here's how to make Hailey Bieber's 'very very yum Pizza Toast' as seen on TikTok! It looks too good not to try...
These days all your favourite celebs are on TikTok – including Hailey Bieber!
The 25-year-old model recently took to the platform to show off her personal recipe, 'Pizza Toast'.
It didn't take long for fans to flock to the comments, expressing that they couldn't wait to try out.
Hailey posted the viral clip on Sunday (January 30), with the culinary tutorial already racking up 2.2 million views.
She shared her go-to snack with her 7.4 million followers, branding the invention 'very, very yum'.
The concoction consists of sourdough, buratta cheese, sliced tomatoes, marinara sauce, truffle oil and parmesan.
Hailey instructed her followers on how to make the easy recipe with a series fo recipes, filming herself cooking in her own lavish kitchen.
One fan commented: "I never thought I’d learn how to make pizza toast from THE Hailey Bieber but I’m here for it."
Another wrote: "Omg yessss making me this immediately [sic]."
Mrs Bieber's page is the gift that keeps on giving.
So, will you try out the TikTok famous 'Pizza Toast'?
