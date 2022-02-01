Everyone Is Obsessed With Hailey Bieber's 'Pizza Toast' On TikTok

1 February 2022, 16:44

Hailey Baldwin shared her favourite easy recipe to TikTok
Hailey Baldwin shared her favourite easy recipe to TikTok. Picture: Hailey Beiber/TikTok/Alamy
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Here's how to make Hailey Bieber's 'very very yum Pizza Toast' as seen on TikTok! It looks too good not to try...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

These days all your favourite celebs are on TikTok – including Hailey Bieber!

The 25-year-old model recently took to the platform to show off her personal recipe, 'Pizza Toast'.

Here's How You Can Find A Lost TikTok Video – Inside The Viral Hack

It didn't take long for fans to flock to the comments, expressing that they couldn't wait to try out.

Hailey posted the viral clip on Sunday (January 30), with the culinary tutorial already racking up 2.2 million views.

Hailey Bieber shows off her culinary chops
Hailey Bieber shows off her culinary chops. Picture: Hailey Beiber/TikTok
Hailey Bieber's video went viral on the platform
Hailey Bieber's video went viral on the platform. Picture: Alamy

She shared her go-to snack with her 7.4 million followers, branding the invention 'very, very yum'.

The concoction consists of sourdough, buratta cheese, sliced tomatoes, marinara sauce, truffle oil and parmesan.

Hailey instructed her followers on how to make the easy recipe with a series fo recipes, filming herself cooking in her own lavish kitchen.

One fan commented: "I never thought I’d learn how to make pizza toast from THE Hailey Bieber but I’m here for it."

Another wrote: "Omg yessss making me this immediately [sic]."

Mrs Bieber's page is the gift that keeps on giving.

So, will you try out the TikTok famous 'Pizza Toast'?

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Exclusive
Mae Miller might be a bigger Harry Styles fan than the rest of us

WATCH: Mae Muller Might Be A Bigger Harry Styles Fan Than All Of Us

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Andre Gray jetted to Jamaica at the end of January

People Think Leigh-Anne Pinnock And Andre Gray Are Getting Married During Jamaica Holiday

Lily James and Sebastian James had an incredible transformation when filming for Pam & Tommy

Inside Lily James & Sebastian Stan’s Incredible Transformation For Pam & Tommy

Inside the TikTok hack we all need

Here's How You Can Find A Lost TikTok Video – Inside The Viral Hack

Olivia Rodrigo shot to stardom in 2021 after her debut single 'Drivers License' went to number one

Who Is Olivia Rodrigo? Everything You Really Need To Know About The 'Drivers License' Singer
Harry Styles is to make some serious cash from his tour

How Much Is Harry Styles Set To Make From His Stadium Tour?

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
GAYLE on collabing with Olivia Rodrigo

WATCH: GAYLE On Collabing With Olivia Rodrigo

Exclusive
Katy Perry impersonates Orlando Bloom, Adele and Roman Kemp

WATCH: Katy Perry Impersonates Orlando Bloom, Adele and Roman Kemp

Ed Sheeran had the time of his life at Capital's JBB

Ed Sheeran Closed The Jingle Bell Ball With A Medley Of Hits

Tom Grennan wowed the crowds at the JBB

Tom Grennan Made The Vibes At The O2 Skyrocket During His Jingle Bell Ball Set

JLS gave fans a memorable performance at JBB

JLS Took Over The O2 With Their Countless Bangers At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

KSI had a spellbinding debut at the Jingle Bell Ball

KSI Owned The Stage As He Made His Jingle Bell Ball Debut

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star