Here's How You Can Find A Lost TikTok Video – Inside The Viral Hack

1 February 2022, 15:29

Inside the TikTok hack we all need
Inside the TikTok hack we all need. Picture: Alamy/@rachforaday/TikTok
Capital FM

By Capital FM

The latest viral sensation on TikTok shows you how to locate a video that you thought you lost on the video-sharing platform – here's how it's done...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Don't lose a TikTok video ever again!

Let's face it, we've all seen a funny video disappear just as you accidentally refreshed TikTok's 'For You Page', but those days are now over.

What Would You Wear To Euphoria High? Inside The Latest TikTok Fashion Trend

A hack video has gone viral on the video platform giving a tutorial on how to find those clips you thought had slipped through your digital fingertips.

@rachforaday posted an explainer on the pesky problem, and it's since amassed a whopping 14.8 million views and 2.6 million likes – not bad!

@rachforaday's hack video quickly went viral
@rachforaday's hack video quickly went viral. Picture: @rachforaday/TikTok

How do I find a lost TikTok video?

So how is it done?

Rach's account is full of videos on social media marketing as well as tips and tricks on using the platform.

The account @rachforaday swiftly detailed the TikTok hack with the following instructions:

  • Go to the discover page
  • Click search
  • Type an asterisk in the search box
  • Then click 'Filter' in the top-right-hand corner
  • The menu will show up, swipe on 'Watched Videos'
  • And then tap 'Apply'

This will lead you to a page full of the recent videos you've watched on the app, voila!

She capped off her concise explanation with, "Ta-da! Those are all the videos you’ve seen".

It's as easy as that, so what are you waiting for? Go and find that hilarious TikTok you wanted to send to the group chat before you lost it!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Exclusive
Mae Miller might be a bigger Harry Styles fan than the rest of us

WATCH: Mae Muller Might Be A Bigger Harry Styles Fan Than All Of Us

Hailey Baldwin shared her favourite easy recipe to TikTok

Everyone Is Obsessed With Hailey Bieber's 'Pizza Toast' On TikTok

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Andre Gray jetted to Jamaica at the end of January

People Think Leigh-Anne Pinnock And Andre Gray Are Getting Married During Jamaica Holiday

Lily James and Sebastian James had an incredible transformation when filming for Pam & Tommy

Inside Lily James & Sebastian Stan’s Incredible Transformation For Pam & Tommy

Olivia Rodrigo shot to stardom in 2021 after her debut single 'Drivers License' went to number one

Who Is Olivia Rodrigo? Everything You Really Need To Know About The 'Drivers License' Singer
Harry Styles is to make some serious cash from his tour

How Much Is Harry Styles Set To Make From His Stadium Tour?

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
GAYLE on collabing with Olivia Rodrigo

WATCH: GAYLE On Collabing With Olivia Rodrigo

Exclusive
Katy Perry impersonates Orlando Bloom, Adele and Roman Kemp

WATCH: Katy Perry Impersonates Orlando Bloom, Adele and Roman Kemp

Ed Sheeran had the time of his life at Capital's JBB

Ed Sheeran Closed The Jingle Bell Ball With A Medley Of Hits

Tom Grennan wowed the crowds at the JBB

Tom Grennan Made The Vibes At The O2 Skyrocket During His Jingle Bell Ball Set

JLS gave fans a memorable performance at JBB

JLS Took Over The O2 With Their Countless Bangers At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

KSI had a spellbinding debut at the Jingle Bell Ball

KSI Owned The Stage As He Made His Jingle Bell Ball Debut

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star