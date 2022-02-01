Here's How You Can Find A Lost TikTok Video – Inside The Viral Hack

Inside the TikTok hack we all need. Picture: Alamy/@rachforaday/TikTok

By Capital FM

The latest viral sensation on TikTok shows you how to locate a video that you thought you lost on the video-sharing platform – here's how it's done...

Don't lose a TikTok video ever again!

Let's face it, we've all seen a funny video disappear just as you accidentally refreshed TikTok's 'For You Page', but those days are now over.

A hack video has gone viral on the video platform giving a tutorial on how to find those clips you thought had slipped through your digital fingertips.

@rachforaday posted an explainer on the pesky problem, and it's since amassed a whopping 14.8 million views and 2.6 million likes – not bad!

@rachforaday's hack video quickly went viral. Picture: @rachforaday/TikTok

How do I find a lost TikTok video?

So how is it done?

Rach's account is full of videos on social media marketing as well as tips and tricks on using the platform.

The account @rachforaday swiftly detailed the TikTok hack with the following instructions:

Go to the discover page

Click search

Type an asterisk in the search box

Then click 'Filter' in the top-right-hand corner

The menu will show up, swipe on 'Watched Videos'

And then tap 'Apply'

This will lead you to a page full of the recent videos you've watched on the app, voila!

She capped off her concise explanation with, "Ta-da! Those are all the videos you’ve seen".

It's as easy as that, so what are you waiting for? Go and find that hilarious TikTok you wanted to send to the group chat before you lost it!

