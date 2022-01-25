What Would You Wear To Euphoria High? Inside The Latest TikTok Fashion Trend

What's your best 'Euphoria' attire? Picture: HBO

Fans of Euphoria have been having a field day on TikTok as they champion a new fashion trend inspired but the HBO show.

It’s no secret that the characters of Euphoria don some pretty interesting outfits.

As we all continue to binge the second season of the HBO drama, fans have taken to TikTok to share the ‘fits’ they would wear if they were students at East Highland High School – which has been affectionately dubbed ‘Euphoria High’.

The bold fashion we’ve all grown to know and love from the likes of Cassie (Sydney Sweeney), Maddy (Alexa Demie), and Jules (Hunter Schafer) has now found its way onto the video platform.

Here's the lowdown on TikTok's latest fashion trend...

Fans are appreciating Euphoria's wild fashion on TikTok. Picture: HBO

Fans of the teen show have poked fun at the outrageous outfits Euphoria characters wear to school in the series, laughing off the likelihood that they would be able to get away with the ensembles without being 'dress coded'.

As audiences poured over the new episodes, it didn't take long for a TikTok trend to soon follow.

The trend is thought to have originated from creator @ellio_spaghettio, who conjured up the format for the wildly popular videos.

Creators film videos using the popular TikTok sound taken from the Spongebob Squarepants, the audio clip goes: "And why aren’t you in uniform?”

Users walk into frame in regular school attire before changing into a Euphoria-esque fit as the sound tells them to get into uniform.

Fans of the Zendaya-led drama have been having lots of fun as they create outfits perfect for the saucy show – take a look at what they came up with?

That only leaves on question... what would you wear to Euphoria High?

