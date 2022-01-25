What Would You Wear To Euphoria High? Inside The Latest TikTok Fashion Trend

25 January 2022, 16:17

What's your best 'Euphoria' attire?
What's your best 'Euphoria' attire? Picture: HBO
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Fans of Euphoria have been having a field day on TikTok as they champion a new fashion trend inspired but the HBO show.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It’s no secret that the characters of Euphoria don some pretty interesting outfits.

As we all continue to binge the second season of the HBO drama, fans have taken to TikTok to share the ‘fits’ they would wear if they were students at East Highland High School – which has been affectionately dubbed ‘Euphoria High’.

Zendaya Issues Important Warning To Fans About Euphoria Season 2

The bold fashion we’ve all grown to know and love from the likes of Cassie (Sydney Sweeney), Maddy (Alexa Demie), and Jules (Hunter Schafer) has now found its way onto the video platform.

Here's the lowdown on TikTok's latest fashion trend...

Fans are appreciating Euphoria's wild fashion on TikTok
Fans are appreciating Euphoria's wild fashion on TikTok. Picture: HBO

Fans of the teen show have poked fun at the outrageous outfits Euphoria characters wear to school in the series, laughing off the likelihood that they would be able to get away with the ensembles without being 'dress coded'.

As audiences poured over the new episodes, it didn't take long for a TikTok trend to soon follow.

The trend is thought to have originated from creator @ellio_spaghettio, who conjured up the format for the wildly popular videos.

Creators film videos using the popular TikTok sound taken from the Spongebob Squarepants, the audio clip goes: "And why aren’t you in uniform?”

Users walk into frame in regular school attire before changing into a Euphoria-esque fit as the sound tells them to get into uniform.

Fans of the Zendaya-led drama have been having lots of fun as they create outfits perfect for the saucy show – take a look at what they came up with?

That only leaves on question... what would you wear to Euphoria High?

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

All of the Too Hot To Handle season 3 rule breaks

Every Rule Break From Too Hot To Handle Season 3 & How Much They Cost

Zendaya joined Tom Holland and his family at the theatre

Zendaya Joins Boyfriend Tom Holland And His Family For Night At The Theatre

Big Brother US' Whitney Williams claims Too Hot To Handle star Gerrie proposed to her before filming

Too Hot To Handle Star Gerrie Labuschagne ‘Proposed To His Girlfriend’ Before Going On Show
Harry Styles has made friendly connections with a lot of stars

Harry Styles Celebrity Friends: Inside His Inner Showbiz Circle

Kanye West has made his concerns known to Kim Kardashian

Kanye West Blasts Kim Kardashian For Allowing North To Wear Make-Up On TikTok

Fans can't get over how different Faye Winter looks since leaving Love Island

Love Island Fans Can’t Get Over ‘How Different’ Faye Looks Months After Dissolving Filler

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
GAYLE on collabing with Olivia Rodrigo

WATCH: GAYLE On Collabing With Olivia Rodrigo

Exclusive
Katy Perry impersonates Orlando Bloom, Adele and Roman Kemp

WATCH: Katy Perry Impersonates Orlando Bloom, Adele and Roman Kemp

Ed Sheeran had the time of his life at Capital's JBB

Ed Sheeran Closed The Jingle Bell Ball With A Medley Of Hits

Tom Grennan wowed the crowds at the JBB

Tom Grennan Made The Vibes At The O2 Skyrocket During His Jingle Bell Ball Set

JLS gave fans a memorable performance at JBB

JLS Took Over The O2 With Their Countless Bangers At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

KSI had a spellbinding debut at the Jingle Bell Ball

KSI Owned The Stage As He Made His Jingle Bell Ball Debut

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star