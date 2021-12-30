Justin Bieber And Wife Hailey Baldwin Are ‘More Than Ready To Have Kids’

30 December 2021

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are said to be eager to expand their family and have children.

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin are reportedly getting ready to expand their family.

The ‘Ghost’ singer and his model wife have been married for three years after first secretly tying the knot in September 2018.

The pair went on to enjoy a lavish wedding ceremony on their one-year anniversary back in 2019 and have been going from strength to strength since.

After a few years of enjoying married life as a duo, the couple are now said to be ready to welcome a bundle of joy into their family.

Justin Bieber has been married to Hailey for three years
Justin Bieber has been married to Hailey for three years. Picture: @justinbieber/Instagram
Justin and Hailey feel like 'it's their destiny' to have kids
Justin and Hailey feel like 'it's their destiny' to have kids. Picture: @justinbieber/Instagram

An insider told Us Weekly: “Babies are definitely on the brain.

“They both feel like it’s their destiny to have kids together and they are definitely ready.”

The source went on to say that a pregnancy announcement could be happening ‘in the near future’.

They added: “Justin is more than ready. To him, he feels like it’s one of his main purposes in life to be a dad. He can’t wait and has wanted to be a father for a long time."

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are said to be ready to expand their family
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are said to be ready to expand their family. Picture: @justinbieber/Instagram
Hailey and Justin Bieber with two of his sisters - Jazmyn and Allie
Hailey and Justin Bieber with two of his sisters - Jazmyn and Allie. Picture: @justinbieber/Instagram

Meanwhile, the insider went on to say that ‘Hailey is finally ready to be a mom’, adding: “She wanted to travel and enjoy life together with Justin as husband and wife for a few years before they fully settled down.

“But it seems like now that time has come.”

Justin previously spoke about having children in a chat with Ellen DeGeneres in December 2020, explaining that he’d ‘love to have a little tribe’, but is happy having as many kids as his wife wants.

How exciting for the Biebers!

