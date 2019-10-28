Justin Bieber Has Promised Fans A New Album If He Gets 20 Million Likes

Justin Bieber wants to release a new album before Christmas. Picture: Instagram/Getty

Justin Bieber has given his fans the opportunity for an early Christmas present and all they have to do is start liking one single Instagram post!

Justin Bieber has promised to give his fans a brand new album by the end of the year if they band together and like one of his recent Instagram posts at least 20 MILLION times.

The post, which is currently sitting on an impressive 7.4 million likes, is apparently to let the 'Sorry' singer know that the demand is there for a new record, and as one of the biggest stars on the planets- we're wondering if someone needs to reassure him that, yes, people absolutely want new music from him?!

Justin, who recently featured on a Billie Eilish remix, hasn't released a full studio album since 'Purpose' back in 2015 however has featured on several singles such as Ed Sheeran's 'I Don't Care'.

Justin Bieber's promised a new album before Christmas. Picture: Instagram

The singer took to his Instagram account and posted a graphic which read, "If this gets 20 million likes Justin Bieber will release an album before Christmas".

Justin also captioned the post, "Share it, like it, post in your story, I gotta see the demand ;) love you guys pumped for it! I’m almost done but your support will make me move faster".

So far, celebrities such as Cruz Beckham, DJ Khaled and Logan Paul have all shared the photo to help get toward the 20 million like target.

Another post was also recently shared with the words 'R & Bieber' perhaps suggesting the new LP will have a heavy R&B vibe.

Friend and former collaborator Jaden Smith commented on the post, saying, "Brb while I start another account to like this pic with".

It remains to be seen as to whether the post will reach 20 million likes, however in under 15 hours, the photo had already amassed millions of likes, with fans begging for new music from the newlywed.

The Biebs has taken a relatively long hiatus from performing, having stated his mental health suffered at the hands of his last tour- but he did begin to get back into the swing of things when he jumped up on stage with Ariana Grande at Coachella 2019.

So, now he's settling into married life, we're taking the hint that Justin is ready to get back into the driving seat, and we can't wait to hear what he's cooking up!

