Justin Bieber is dropping an album in 2020. Picture: Getty / Justin Bieber/Instagram

Justin Bieber is officially making a return to music, announcing a new album and a US tour.

Justin Bieber finally announced he’s returning to the music industry in 2020, confirming the news with a YouTube video to list exactly what he’s got planned for the New Year.

The newly-married pop star, who tied the knot with Hailey Baldwin in September, announced he’s releasing his first album in five years in a video showing him walking around a desert while explaining in a voiceover he believes he’s “right where I’m supposed to be”.

Here’s everything we know about the ‘Baby’ hitmaker’s long-awaited return to music...

2020 is going to be a big year for Justin Bieber. Picture: Justin Bieber/Instagram

New album

Justin chose Christmas Eve to unveil his 2020 plans, revealing a brand new album will be coming in the New Year.

While he didn’t specify a date for his new album, he has been sharing the hashtag #Bieber2020, which could be the name for the next LP.

In the announcement video he explained: “I feel like this is different from previous albums just because of where I am in my life. I’m excited to perform on the tour.

“We all have different stories, I’m just excited to share mine. It’s the music that I’ve loved the most out of anything I’ve done.”

New single, 'Yummy'

The brand new album’s first single, titled ‘Yummy’, will drop on 3 January.

Bieber shared a snippet of the tune in the YouTube video, where he can be heard singing:

Yeah, you got that yummy-yum

That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy

Say the word, on my way

Yeah, babe, yeah, babe, yeah, babe, yeah, babe

In the mornin' or the late

Say the word, on my way

Tour

Justin will head on a tour of the US between July and September 2020, however, he didn’t announce any UK dates.

Beginning on 14 May in Seattle, Justin will complete a string of dates up until 26 September in New Jersey.

Docu-series

There’s little we know about Bieber’s docu-series, but he’ll drop more information about the creation on 31 December.

