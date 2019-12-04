Justin Bieber’s Leaked Song About Hailey Baldwin Was ‘Rejected’ From New Album JB5

Justin Bieber penned a song about Hailey on JB5. Picture: Instagram

Justin Bieber’s fans shared a leaked song on social media and all the lyrics appear to be about his wife, Hailey Baldwin.

Justin Bieber’s new tune has been leaked and circulated after fans shared it on social media.

The track, titled ‘Don’t Go Far’, is thought to be about his wife, Hailey Baldwin, who the ‘What Do You Mean’ singer married in October.

A string of tweets suggested the love song has been rejected from his upcoming album, JB5, with one fan writing: “The song leaked and seems to have been discarded from JB5.”

“This got rejected? What the freaaakkk… JB5’s really gonna be lit [sic],” added another.

Wait so apparently this song get rejected from jb5? Can y’all imagine how lit jb5 would be pic.twitter.com/6XXRNKRDcD — Indah (@ferarribieber) December 4, 2019

The lyrics clearly point to his relationship with the 22-year-old model, with JB singing:

Now that I made you mine, I gotta make sure you’re always mine / Where you going, don’t go far love, blessings sent to me that’s what you are love [sic].

Biebs’ manager, Scooter Braun, also confirmed next year is set to be the ‘I Don’t Care’ hitmaker’s year for new music, after a fan asked him: “Sooo the new era? @justinbieber @scooterbraun?”, and Scooter responded with “2020”.

It sparked fans to get geared up for JB5 to drop at some point in the new decade, with one tweeting: “Scooter himself just confirmed that JB5 is dropping next year which is 27 days away from us and that will most likely involve promo shows, interviews, tour and God knows what else I’M LIVING,” and so are we!

Justin Bieber hinted his album was ready. Picture: Instagram

Scooter Braun confirmed Justin Bieber's new music in 2020. Picture: Twitter

This comes after Justin teased fans with new music in October after posting on Instagram: “If this post gets 20million likes Justin Bieber will release an album before Christmas.”

Although it received around 11million likes, it wasn’t enough for the star to drop the long-awaited record, but fans had a feeling he was hinting the album was ready.

Also posting “R&Bieber”, we get the feeling he’s going old school with his new era and we are so here for it.

The 26-year-old hasn’t dropped an album in four years, since ‘Purpose’ came out in 2015 and we’ve been waiting for more bops from the Canadian singer since.

