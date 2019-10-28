Selena Gomez Wants Justin Bieber To Hear Her New Music About Their Relationship

Selena Gomez wants Justin Bieber to hear her new songs. Picture: Getty

Selena Gomez has majorly hinted her new music is about her ex, Justin Bieber.

Selena Gomez dropped ‘Lose You To Love Me’ and ‘Look At Her Now’ over the space of a week in October, and the 27 year old’s new tunes sparked a lot of speculation over whether they refer to her split from Justin Bieber.

While she hasn’t yet mentioned her ex boyfriend’s name directly, the former Disney actress has done little to quash the speculation her new music is about him.

However, she’s now not fazed by singing so openly about her experiences, saying in an interview on the Zach Sang Show that once she puts her phone down the only things “in her world” are her friends and family.

Selena Gomez Explains Justin Bieber Lyrics As Him & Hailey Baldwin 'Wish Her Happiness'

During the chat, Selena was asked if she wants the person who she wrote the songs about to hear them and she said: “Yeah, I do.”

"My intentions are never evil," she added. "I always want to come from a place that's genuine, and when I feel like some things haven't been said, then I get to turn that into art. So, naturally, for sure. But in general the most important part was the world got to hear it... and relate to it."

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber dated on and off from 2011 to 2015. Picture: Getty

She was also asked if she loves differently today than she does a few years ago, hinting she and the 'I Don't Care' singer had a "toxic" relationship.

Talking about her first experience of love, Selena said: “When you’re in a phase where you’re experiencing love for the first time, it can be a little toxic. When you’re young you have this co-dependancy that you think is love and then you have this addiction to the passion and frustration with each other which you think, ‘oh that’s love’.

“I’ve been super super single for two years and I want to know what that love will look like next for me. I want it to be real, I don’t want it to be co-dependant or messy.”

However, the star said she’s now happy being by herself and isn’t looking for a new relationship just yet.

She explained: “I’m chilling right now, I’ve been having way too much fun being on my own… It feels good, it feels awesome.”

The day before, Selena had an interview on On Air with Ryan Seacrest where she discussed her lyrics for ‘Lose You To Love Me’, agreeing with the show’s host the worst part of a break-up is “having to see someone else [move on] so fast.”

However, Justin and new wife Hailey Bieber have apparently listened to Selena’s new music and they “both want her to be happy”.

A source said to E! News: “Of course Justin and Hailey have heard Selena’s new song and they are both trying to not give any reaction to her lyrics referencing Justin. It isn’t ideal for Hailey but she understands the creative process of writing music and that Justin had a past.

“Justin has completely moved on from that chapter of his life and understands that Selena is allowed to reflect on the past in her own way. Justin and Hailey both want Selena to be happy and in a good place and aren’t phased by it.”

Justin and Selena dated from 2011 to 2012, before reconciling a few weeks later and calling things off again in 2013.

They continued their on-off relationship from 2013 to 2015, but Justin moved on with Hailey a few months later.

