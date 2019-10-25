Selena Gomez Explains Justin Bieber Lyrics As Him & Hailey Baldwin 'Wish Her Happiness'

Selena Gomez has opened up about those Justin Bieber lyrics. Picture: Instagram

Selena Gomez has talked about her new tracks, ‘Lose You To Love Me’ and ‘Look At Her Now’ in relation to her split from Justin Bieber.

Selena Gomez has talked through the lyrics of her two new tracks ‘Lose You To Love Me’ and ‘Look At Her Now’, opening up about the meaning behind the songs following all the speculation behind the lyrics relating to her split from Justin Bieber.

Selena Gomez Addresses Justin Bieber Split & Hailey Bieber Feud As New Music Era Begins

During an interview for On Air with Ryan Seacrest, she discussed her emotional lyrics from ‘Lose You To Love Me’, where she says: “You turned me down and now it’s showing/In two months you replaced us/ Like it was easy.”

Ryan referenced the two months lyric, admitting the worst part of a break up ‘is having to see someone else [move on] so fast’.

Sel agreed, saying: “I’ve actually experienced that a million times before and that’s the unfortunate part about what I do.

“I think I had become numb to it, and it would be stupid of me if I didn’t acknowledge what I had felt because it would be inauthentic, and that’s everything I claim to do and be [being authentic].”

The 27-year-old hitmaker proved to be open like never before with the songs pointing at her turbulent relationship with the ‘What Do You Mean’ singer.

When discussing her lyrics, “I needed to hate you to love me”, she opened up about how she needed to pan through her various emotions at the time.

“I just wanted to validate all those feelings because they were extremely real to me,” Selena added.

Fans had speculated the former Disney star was feuding with JB’s wife, Hailey Baldwin, following the 22-year-old posting Summer Walker’s song ‘I’ll Kill You’ after ‘Lose You To Love Me’ dropped, before they both shut down the claims.

However, the Biebers, who recently got hitched, have reportedly listened to the new tracks, with a source telling E! News it ‘isn’t ideal’ for Hailey.

Selena Gomez opens up about her relationship with Justin Bieber. Picture: Instagram

The source said: “Of course Justin and Hailey have heard Selena’s new song and they are both trying to not give any reaction to her lyrics referencing Justin. It isn’t ideal for Hailey but she understands the creative process of writing music and that Justin had a past.

“Justin has completely moved on from that chapter of his life and understands that Selena is allowed to reflect on the past in her own way. Justin and Hailey both want Selena to be happy and in a good place and aren’t phased by it.”

