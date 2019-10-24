Selena Gomez Addresses Justin Bieber Split & Hailey Bieber Feud As New Music Era Begins

Selena Gomez has dropped new music about her split from Justin Bieber. Picture: Instagram

Selena Gomez has opened up about her heartache following her split from on-again, off-again relationship with Justin Bieber in her new songs ‘Lose You To Love Me’ and ‘Look At Her Now’, and here’s the tea.

Selena Gomez has released new tracks, ‘Lose You To Love Me’, and ‘Look At Her Now’, within a day of each other and fans have praised the 27-year-old hitmaker for being open, like never before, about her split from Justin Bieber.

However, the music drop hasn't been without drama, with fans suspecting indirect shade being thrown from her and Hailey Baldwin's accounts, so much so, she had to take to Instagram live to ask fans keep kindness at the forefront of their minds.

So, we've have officially embarked on a new Selena era, one about self-love and one that doesn't shy from talking about turbulent relationship with JB, and here's everything you need to know unpacked.

What do her lyrics say about Justin Bieber?

First up, let’s take a look into her emotional lyrics from 'Lose You To Love Me', an emotional track co-written with 'Issues' singer, Julia Michaels, which lays bare the heartache and healing from her final split from Biebs' in 2017.

The song says, “I gave my all and they all know it/You turned me down and now it’s showing/ In two months, you replaced us/ Like it was easy.”

“You promised the world and I fell for it/I put you first and you adored it/Set fires to my forest/And you let it burn.”

The second track she dropped, a far more upbeat track than the first, titled, 'Look At Her Now', talks about the relief of 'dodging' Justin:

“It was her first real lover/His too ‘til he had another/Oh, God, when she found out/Trust levels went way down.”

"Of course she was sad/ But now she's glad she dodged a bullet/ Took a few years to soak up the tears/ But look at her now, watch her go."

Selenators were quick to analyse the lyrics- which talk about the 'Sorry' singer moving on so quickly with Hailey Baldwin after they put their relationship to bed in March, 2018.

One fan even broke down the comparison of lyrics from her new track and compared it to her track from four years ago, ‘The Heart Wants What It Wants’, after they spotted the similar black and white visuals for the music videos.

The tweet read: “I’m literally in shock. I am so proud of how far Selena has come between these two videos. She went from ‘I guess I didn’t love myself first’ to ‘I needed to lose you to love me.’ All I can say is what a woman. We are so proud of you @selenagomez and cannot wait to see more. Ily.”

Selena proves that after the saddest part of her life, she will be happy soon. Look at her now. Yesterday she released #LoseYouToLoveMe a sad song and now she surprisingly released a new happy and bop song called #LookAtHerNow. Selena Gomez really did THAT everyone!!💕 pic.twitter.com/B9lgkkts77 — ALVINOTS✨ (@AlvinSwifty) October 24, 2019

Her fandom have flooded the former Disney star with support, with one tweeting: “Selena Gomez releasing a sad ballad about moving on from a long relationship to releasing a song about being happier than before the next night. Legendary.”

Another wrote: “Selena proves that after the saddest part of her life, she will be happy soon. Look at her now. Yesterday she released #LoseYouToLoveMe a sad song and now she surprisingly released a new happy and bop song called #LookAtHerNow. Selena Gomez really did THAT everyone.”

Lose You to Love Me and Look At Her Now show Selena’s journey and how she is truly content and happy with where she is now. Her world was black and white and now it is full of color. I’m so proud of her. #LookAtHerNow @selenagomez pic.twitter.com/p4zwfoXjHs — piper loves pumpkins 🎃 (@singularrswift) October 24, 2019

Have Justin or Hailey responded?

On the day of her love ballad dropping, Sel and Hailey had posted separate Instagram stories, with some fans speculating that they were feuding, but they were both quick to shut down the rumours.

Selena reflected about her faith in an IG story, where as Hailey was feeling a Summer Walker track titled, 'I'll Kill You', and many took this as shade being thrown, which she's vehemently denied.

The 22-year-old model commented under one publication’s article on Instagram, saying: “Please stop with this nonsense… there is no ‘response’. This is complete BS.”

Selena also took to her Instagram live to clear up the fake beef, saying: “I do not stand for women tearing women down and I will never ever be like that, so please be kind to everyone, it doesn’t matter what the situation is, if you’re my fans, don’t be rude, don’t go off and say things that you feel in the moment.”

JB has stayed well and truly clear of the whole situation, but it seems he’s happy being a newlywed – not to mention Hailey has recently been spotted liking IG photos of his ex-beau, so there’s definitely no hard feelings between the trio.

Music is clearly the best form of their expression, and all we have left to do is stan a self-loving queen like Selena!

When did the Jelena era happen?

As you can probably recall, JB and Sel were inseparable for the length of their relationship, from when they started dating in 2010, to when they broke up in 2012.

After going their separate ways, they drifted back together again in 2017 following her split from The Weeknd.

The pair were spotted riding bikes in LA together and attended Justin’s dad’s wedding in Jamaica, before breaking up for good in March 2018.

Biebs went on to rekindle his romance with his now-wife, Hailey Baldwin, just two months after Jelena called it quits – hence Sel’s poignant lyrics: “In two months, you replaced us.”

