Selena Gomez & Hailey Bieber Both Hit Back At 'Nonsense' Feud Claims

Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez weigh in on alleged beef. Picture: Instagram @haileybieber @selenagomez

Selena Gomez has stepped into the drama to make it clear she isn't about tearing other women down, as Hailey Bieber claps back at claims she was throwing shade at the singer on Instagram.

Both Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber have spoken out against claims they've reignited their 'feud' and are indirectly shading each other, after the 'Lose You To Love Me' singer posted an Instagram story about hurting, and Hailey, a story of Summer Walker's track title 'I'll Kill You.'

On the day Selena released her brand new track, which touches on the pain and healing from her final break up from Justin Bieber in 2017, who got together with Hailey Bieber 'two months later' (or so claims Sel's song) fans jumped on the fact both stars posted Instagram stories, and thought they were aimed at one another.

Hailey Bieber commented under one publication's article on Instagram, saying, "Please stop with this nonsense… there is no ‘response’. This is complete BS".

Selena, in a rare move for the famously private singer, took to Instagram live to clear up her side, saying:

"I do not stand for women tearing women down and I will never ever be like that, so please be kind to everyone, it doesn't matter what the situation is, if you're my fans, don't be rude, don't go off and say things that you feel in the moment."

Hailey was accused of shading Selena with Summer Walker's track. Picture: Instagram @haileybieber

Fans have been fiercely divided over the two stars over their connection to Justin, and have always jumped on any sign the other is throwing shade, or snooping on the other, causing both, and the Biebs himself, to repeatedly ask fans to leave the drama in the past and insist there's no hard feelings.

Although Selena isn't throwing shade at Hailey, she definitely hasn't shied away from pouring her heart out about her and Justin's split in the track, with lyrics including, "You promised the world and I fell for it/ I put you first and you adored it/ Set fires to my forest/ And you let it burn."

However, Justin definitely hasn't shied away from mentions of Selena in his music, so it seems all is fair in love and war!

