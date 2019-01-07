Justin Bieber’s New #JB5 Album – Everything We Know So Far About His Next Release

Justin Bieber could be releasing his next album in 2019! Picture: Instagram

Scooter Braun teased that we could be getting Justin Bieber’s next album this year – so here’s everything you need to know about it so far!

It feels like forever since we last had a Justin Bieber album but his manager, Scooter Braun, teased that his next record could be coming this year - and we couldn’t be more excited about it!

Scooter posted a message to his followers on Twitter, telling them, “2019 is gonna be a wild one. I just feel it”, before replying to his own tweet with, “JB5!?!?” with a host of emojis.

JB5 IS COMING... ARE YOU READY? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/yoAPoEdjEa — Justin Bieber PH (@JBPhilippines) January 5, 2019

He soon deleted the tweet but not before fans managed to get screenshots of it – and obviously get super hyped about the prospect of a new Justin Bieber album.

While it’s not known exactly when – or indeed IF – we will be getting the new album this year, the prospect of new music from the Biebs is exciting all the same.

We’ll forgive him for not releasing new music in 2018 – he had a pretty busy year, what with getting married and everything.

We are SO ready for new music from Justin – and judging by that Twitter exchange, we hopefully don’t have THAT long to wait until we get it!

