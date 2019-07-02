What Is Scooter Braun's Net Worth, Who Does He Represent And What's His Beef With Taylor Swift?

Scooter Braun is embroiled in a rift with Taylor Swift. Picture: Getty

Artist manager Scooter Braun has been in the headlines over his recent rift with Taylor Swift, and the news has divided pop stars.

Following the news Scooter Braun had acquired Scott Borchetta’s Big Machine Records and as a result Taylor Swift’s back catalogue of music, the pop star took to Tumblr to share a lengthy post claiming Scooter – real name Scott Braun – had “manipulatively bullied” her for years.

Taylor Swift & Scooter Braun: How Celebrities Have Reacted To The Big Machine Drama

Scooter is the manager of Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande as well as a few more big names in the music industry, therefore Taylor’s claims have divided her fellow pop stars.

The businessman has so far stayed silent on the reports, instead choosing to share statements from people he knows who have been defending his character on Instagram Stories.

But who is Scooter Braun? Here’s everything you need to know about the talent manager.

Scooter Braun acquired Scott Borchetta's Big Machine Records. Picture: Getty

Scooter Braun's net worth

The 38 year old has a reported net worth of around $400m (£317 million), thanks to being the founder of entertainment and media company SB Projects as well as investing in multiple tech companies like Uber, Spotify and Waze.

His early clients include Justin Bieber, Psy and Carly Rae Jepsen.

Who does Scooter Braun represent?

On SB Projects’ website, it explains: “Our past and present work includes Ariana Grande, Asher Roth, Black Eyed Peas, CL, Dan + Shay, David Guetta, EDEN, Hilary Duff, Justin Bieber, Kanye West, Karlie Kloss, The Knocks, Lil Dicky, Martin Garrix, PSY, Rixton, Steve Angello, Todrick Hall, Tori Kelly, Usher, and more.”

Ariana Grande is very close with manager Scooter. Picture: Getty

What’s going on with Taylor Swift?

After the news Scooter Braun had acquired Big Machine Records, Taylor issued a lengthy post on Tumblr explaining why her masters being in his hands was “her worst nightmare”.

She wrote: “Some fun facts about today’s news: I learned about Scooter Braun’s purchase of my masters as it was announced to the world. All I could think about was the incessant, manipulative bullying I’ve received at his hands for years.

“Like when Kim Kardashian orchestrated an illegally recorded snippet of a phone call to be leaked and then Scooter got his two clients together to bully me online about it. (See photo) Or when his client, Kanye West, organized a revenge porn music video which strips my body naked. Now Scooter has stripped me of my life’s work, that I wasn’t given an opportunity to buy. Essentially, my musical legacy is about to lie in the hands of someone who tried to dismantle it.”

Justin Bieber was quick to respond to Taylor’s claims, defending Scott in an Instagram post alongside a photo of himself and the ‘Me!’ singer. He wrote: “One thing i know is both scooter and i love you … I’m sure Scooter and i would love to talk to you and resolve any conflict, pain or or any feelings that need to be addressed. Neither scooter or i have anything negative to say about you we truly want the best for you.”

After Bieber addressed Taylor’s claims, the rest of the pop star world was left divided as the likes Cara Delevingne, Halsey, Iggy Azalea, Todrick Hall sided with Taylor and Ty Dolla Sign, Demi Lovato, and Braun's wife Yael Cohen sided with Scooter.

> Download Our New App For All The Latest Music News