Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin’s Wedding Guest List: From Kendall Jenner And Gigi Hadid To Katy Perry And Drake

Justin and Hailey Bieber have a star-studded wedding guest list. Picture: Getty

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are getting married today, 30 September.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s wedding is one of the most highly-anticipated celebrity milestones of the year, after the couple low-key officiated their relationship in a New York courthouse last year.

Today will be the big ceremony for the couple, and a number of details have emerged about their nuptials in the run up to the big day.

Guests 'Banned' From Amenities As Justin & Hailey Bieber's Wedding Takes Over Luxury Hotel

In the early hours leading up to the event, a few celebrities were spotted arriving in a bid to keep a low profile. But with this many A-listers in one location, their fellow celebs have no doubt garnered all sorts of attention.

The pair have booked out the entirety of Montage Palmetto Bluff in South Carolina for their wedding, but which guests will be in attendance?

Good friends of the couple, Kendall Jenner and the Hadids will of course be witnessing them walk down the aisle, as well as “a lot of their pastor friends and Christian friends” according to TMZ.

Drake is another of their celebrity guests, as well as Khalid, Katy Perry and of course Justin’s manager Scooter Braun.

Katy was pictured arriving with Kendall Jenner on a private jet late on Sunday night, keeping a low profile in tracksuits and baseball caps.

Upon arrival, guests found gift bags in their hotel rooms from Bieber’s brand Drew and one friend of the pal gave a sneak-peek at the goody bag on Twitter.

Looks like the arriving guest for Hailey and Justin Bieber’s wedding are receiving Drew House gifts! pic.twitter.com/1bm6okd1m9 — Justin Bieber Crew (@JBCrewdotcom) September 29, 2019

The couple will of course have their family surrounding them on the big day, with Hailey’s sister Alaia acting as bridesmaid, as well as her cousin Ireland.

Bieber’s little sister Jazmyn will also apparently be a flower girl.

Hailey had her bachelorette party one week before her wedding, with her sister Alaia sharing a snap of her sibling looking stunning in a white body con midi dress.

Kendall had been spotted the night before, buying phallic straws and cups, as well as lingerie for her bestie, Hailey's bachelorette.

