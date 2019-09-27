Guests 'Banned' From Amenities As Justin & Hailey Bieber's Wedding Takes Over Luxury Hotel

Justin and Hailey Bieber's wedding is causing hotel guests to be 'barred' from using facilities. Picture: Instagram

Justin and Hailey Bieber’s wedding arrangements are causing other hotel guests to be ‘off limits’ from using any pool, spa or restaurant facilities during the couple’s stay.

Justin and Hailey Bieber’s wedding plans are messing with holiday goers’ stay at the hotel, as the most lavish areas of the resort will reportedly be closed off to anyone that isn’t in the star-studded wedding party taking place this weekend.

The couple, who will be walking down the aisle on September 30th, are set to celebrate the big day at the luxurious Montage Palmetto Bluff, in South Carolina, and have already got guests at the resort complaining about the lack of facilities available to them due to the star-studded wedding guests.

A report from TMZ revealed that the guests of the hotel received an email on September 25th, only 5 days before the wedding takes place, explaining that the spa, pool and fancy restaurant will be off limits for 48 hours, in order for the Biebers to enjoy ‘unlimited access’ throughout their stay.

Despite the late notice, the hotel are offering guests refunds, and a chance to alter or upgrade their booking during that time.

However, if they are prepared to be ‘barred’ from VIP facilities during the Biebs’ wedding weekend, they will be given dinner on the house at one of the less snazzy restaurants.

The couple, who are dishing out $1000 per night for their wedding stay, have been preparing for the celebration in various ways.

The 25-year-old ‘I Don’t Care’ singer recently shared an array of Halloween-type tux options on Instagram and asked fans which tux they preferred for him to exchange vows in.

Meanwhile, the 22-year-old model has been seen out in LA with her sister, Alaia Baldwin and close friends, including Kendall Jenner, enjoying a wild bachelorette party filled with phallic straws and cups.

The countdown is on for the couple’s big day and we can’t wait to see the pics!

