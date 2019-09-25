Hailey Bieber Just Liked A Photo Of Selena Gomez On Instagram & Everyone's Going Mad

25 September 2019, 10:49 | Updated: 25 September 2019, 11:09

Hailey Bieber liked a photo of Selena Gomez
Hailey Bieber liked a photo of Selena Gomez. Picture: Instagram @selenagomez @haileybieber

Hailey Bieber has shown fans theirs no bad blood on her end between her and Selena Gomez, liking a photo on Instagram

Hailey Bieber has sent the fandoms into meltdown by liking an Instagram snap of Selena Gomez, proving once and for all there's no bad blood from her end after the two have been pitted against each other for years during turbulent on/off relationships with Justin Bieber.

WATCH: Justin Bieber Shows Fans Around His Luxury 'Man Cave' With Slushie Machine

Fan pages of both Selena and Justin rushed to share the news of Hailey's subtle show of support, as it's a relationship the fandoms have kept a close eye on over the years.

Hailey Bieber dropped a like on a snap of Selena Gomez
Hailey Bieber dropped a like on a snap of Selena Gomez. Picture: Instagram

The 22-year-old supermodel showed her support to Selena and one of her BFFs, Raquelle Stevens, who sat down to speak with their other pals Ashley Cook, and Courtney Lopez on Raquelle's new series Giving Back Generation to discuss friendship in your 20s.

There's been a long and tense history between the fandoms of the two stars, who have thrown accusations both ways of them being 'obsessed' with one another and enemies- but this latest sign shows there's no animosity between the pair.

Interestingly, the discussion Sel had with her friends was about the importance of forgiveness with the 'Back To You' singer saying:

"I want to see people embrace qualities like forgiveness, and vulnerability and authenticity. I just think it’s so important."

So, was Hailey's 'like' a sign of forgiveness between the pair?

View this post on Instagram

Vacation ✅

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

Justin and Hailey were accused back in 2018 of 'stalking' Selena when eagle-eyed fans noticed her Coachella performance in their search history, with the 'Sorry' singer hitting back to his 119 million followers:

"That video of Selena singing Taki Taki came up after my wife and I watched my Coachella performance. Obviously she’s gonna be in the related category, it [literally] was the next video that played."

"To fans and people who think I’m maliciously trying to start sh*t grow up."

