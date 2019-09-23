WATCH: Justin Bieber Shows Fans Around His Luxury 'Man Cave' With Slushie Machine

Justin Bieber shows off his multimillion dollar 'man cave' basement. Picture: Instagram/ @justinbieber

Justin Bieber showed his fans a first-look inside his ‘man cave’ and as you'd expect, it's pretty impressive...

Justin Bieber took fans around a tour of his ‘man cave’ after a date night with his wife, Hailey.

The ‘I Don’t Care’ hitmaker took to Instagram to show fans around his ‘man cave’ in the basement of his $8.5million (£6.9million) Beverly Hills mansion, which the couple moved into earlier this year.

In the series of snaps, Justin showed fans his large TV, seating area, a Marilyn Monroe painting, foosball machine and a bar inclusive of a slushie machine.

Hailey Bieber Shares Snap Of Justin Bieber In The Studio

He captioned the video: “Time to go down to the man cave… Yes I have my own slushie machine. It’s lit.”

After giving an inside tour of the room, Justin sat down and said: “Yeah, not bad.”

Fans took to social media to show their love for the 25-year-old singer’s man cave.

One wrote: “Why's justin bieber's man cave bigger than my apartment.”

“Justin Bieber flexing his Slushie machine in his man cave with his personal reusable designated cup is a vibe,” added another.

A fan tweeted: “Now striving for @justinbieber’s man cave, yes solely for the big sectional and slushie machine.”

Justin Bieber's man cave. Picture: Instagram

Justin, who recently celebrated one year of marriage with Hailey, had shared a snap of their date night before giving fans a look into the man cave.

The post showed Hailey posing with a golf club, as he captioned it: “Date night. Mini putt.”

The 22-year-old model took to Instagram recently to tease a snap watching her husband at work in the studio, as she teased Beliebers with new music from Justin.

The photo, which showed the couple's cats in the studio, was captioned: "Studio babies."

Justin's man cave isn't the only impressive room in the house, as the studio is also reportedly one of the many rooms in his 1930's renovated property.

There's also five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a wine cellar, cinema room, bar, and a garden with its very own infinity pool.

The newly-weds snatched up the property early this year, after reportedly spending over $100,000 (£81,000) a month on renting an LA mansion.

