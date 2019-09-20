Hailey Bieber Shares Snap Of Justin Bieber In The Studio

Is Justin working on new music?! Picture: instagram

Justin Bieber has been snapped back in the studio.

Justin Bieber has been spotted in the recording studio, and Beliebers are now getting hyped for that new music could be on the way.

Justin’s wife, Hailey Bieber, took to Instagram to share a snap of JB and the couple’s cats, with the caption: “Studio babies.”

Fans took to social media to urge the ‘What Do You Mean’ singer to drop his new music soon.

One fan wrote: “Ok guys! How to calm down? Omyghaaad @justinbieber just went to studio with @haileybieber and their cute cat babies! Is this a sign for new album???”

“Hailey posted a story of the studio. Is Justin giving us new music??!!! Yes please!!!! Love ya Justin and Hailey @justinbieber,” another added.

The couple, who recently celebrated one year of marriage together, have been adjusting to marriage after Hailey told Vogue last year that it was ‘really effing hard’.

Recently speaking to Vogue Australia, the model admitted that things have gotten easier over time.

She admitted: “I said that when we had first married. Look, marriage is always going to be hard and I think good relationships are the relationships that you put the work into.

"Specifically, I said that when there were a lot of new things. I had never lived with someone before. I never had to cohabit with somebody in that way, so I was learning how to share space with someone for the first time.

“We were trying to bend in each other's direction and learn what was comfortable.”

Hailey opened up about hers and Justin’s belief system and how it ‘eases conflict’.

She said: “It's important for people to have something to believe in. "Spirituality and having something to centre yourself is important."

