Hailey Bieber Thanks Husband Justin For ‘Making Her A Better Human Being'

Hailey Baldwin penned a heartfelt note to Justin Bieber. Picture: Hailey Baldwin/Instagram

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber tied the knot six months ago, and the couple continue to prove just how loved up they are.

Hailey Bieber, formerly Baldwin, is often at the centre of husband Justin’s social media posts, but on Wednesday evening the model dedicated an Instagram upload to her man instead.

Sharing a photo of the pop star as he stood in front of a green screen, Hailey thanked her husband for “making her a better human”.

Hailey and Justin Bieber wed in October 2018. Picture: Hailey Baldwin/Instagram

She wrote in the caption: “My love, you are an incredible man, you make me a better human being, you make me happier than I’ve ever been. Insanely proud of who you are and who you’re becoming.. I love you more every single day.”

Hailey’s gushing post comes after her husband shared an equally romantic poem about his wife, describing her as “God’s’ greatest creation” and thanking her for giving him “strength and encouragement”.

Hailey and Justin wed in October last year, and the model is already planning to cash in on her husband’s surname after trademarking ‘Bieber Beauty’ with plans to start a cosmetics range.

The 21 year old is also said to be planning on creating a clothing line after trademarking “Hailey Bieber” in October 2018.

