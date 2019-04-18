Hailey Bieber Thanks Husband Justin For ‘Making Her A Better Human Being'

18 April 2019, 15:29 | Updated: 18 April 2019, 15:33

Hailey Baldwin penned a heartfelt note to Justin Bieber
Hailey Baldwin penned a heartfelt note to Justin Bieber. Picture: Hailey Baldwin/Instagram

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber tied the knot six months ago, and the couple continue to prove just how loved up they are.

Hailey Bieber, formerly Baldwin, is often at the centre of husband Justin’s social media posts, but on Wednesday evening the model dedicated an Instagram upload to her man instead.

Sharing a photo of the pop star as he stood in front of a green screen, Hailey thanked her husband for “making her a better human”.

WATCH: Shawn Mendes Trash-Talks Justin Bieber's Ice-Skating Skills

Hailey and Justin Bieber wed in October 2018
Hailey and Justin Bieber wed in October 2018. Picture: Hailey Baldwin/Instagram

She wrote in the caption: “My love, you are an incredible man, you make me a better human being, you make me happier than I’ve ever been. Insanely proud of who you are and who you’re becoming.. I love you more every single day.”

Hailey’s gushing post comes after her husband shared an equally romantic poem about his wife, describing her as “God’s’ greatest creation” and thanking her for giving him “strength and encouragement”.

Hailey and Justin wed in October last year, and the model is already planning to cash in on her husband’s surname after trademarking ‘Bieber Beauty’ with plans to start a cosmetics range.

The 21 year old is also said to be planning on creating a clothing line after trademarking “Hailey Bieber” in October 2018.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Hailey and Justin Bieber News

Hot On Capital

Game of Thrones' Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie married in 2018

Kit Harington And Rose Leslie Relationship Timeline: Game Of Thrones Stars’ Off-Screen Romance and Stunning Wedding

TV & Film

Jade Thirlwall is a huge fan of RuPaul's Drage Race.

Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall Rumoured To Be A Guest Judge On RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

Little Mix

Stephen Bear claimed he partied with Kylie Jenner

Stephen Bear Addresses Claims He 'Had A Fling' With Kylie Jenner In LA
Lewis Capaldi is doing an arena tour in 2020

Lewis Capaldi Arena Tour: Everything To Know, From Dates To Venues
Kim Kardashian has delayed her perfume's launch date

Kim Kardashian Delays Perfume Launch After It Clashed With Taylor Swift's New Music Drop