Hailey Bieber Launching A Range Of Beauty Products Under Justin's Name: 'Bieber Beauty'

Hailey Baldwin is set to launch a cosmetics line in her husband's name. Picture: Getty / Hailey Baldwin/Instagram

Hailey Bieber, previously Baldwin, is releasing a range of beauty products after trademarking ‘Bieber Beauty’.

Hailey Bieber only took on her husband Justin Bieber’s name six months ago when they tied the knot, but the model is already utilising the pop star’s moniker for a brand new venture.

According to TMZ, the 22 year old submitted paperwork for the trademark ‘Bieber Beauty’ “with the intent of launching a beauty and cosmetic products line under the brand name”.

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber married in October 2018. Picture: Hailey Baldwin/Instagram

Makeup isn’t the only idea Hailey is working on – the publication also claim she filed to register “Hailey Bieber” in October 2018, with the aim to start her own clothing line.

Hailey and Justin legally married last year in a surprise move weeks after announcing their engagement – the couple are rumoured to be planning a big ceremony to take place within the next few months.

The supermodel’s business plans come after Justin announced earlier this year that he would be taking a break from making music and publicly performing in order to get his mental health back on track.

Meanwhile, Justin launched a clothing line of his own titled House of Drew, which launched in January this year, so no doubt he’ll be giving his wife plenty of advice when it comes to her own entrepreneurial plans.

