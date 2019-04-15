Justin Bieber Hints At Possible Collaboration With Ariana Grande On Instagram

15 April 2019, 12:22

Justin Bieber liked a comment on Instagram, hinting at an Ariana Grande collab
Picture: Getty

Justin Bieber recently liked a comment on Instagram, alluding to an upcoming song with Ariana Grande.

Justin Bieber now believe that the 'Sorry' singer is releasing a song with Ariana Grande, following his activity on Instagram.

After Beliebers noticed Selena Gomez made an appearance on the 25-year-old singer's Instagram, they were quick to notice that he'd also liked one comment in particular.

Justin liked a comment which read "justin drew bieber I DARE YOU to like this comment if you are guys are working on a collaboration", on a photo of the '7 rings' star.

This seemingly appears to confirm a song between the two pop stars. Both are known to have collaborated with big stars - Justin is speculated to be releasing a song with Lil Dicky soon, after he shared his tease of new music.

Justin Bieber liked a message hinting at a collab with Ariana Grande
Picture: Instagram

Meanwhile, Ariana Grande has been performing as a headliner at 2019's Coachella festival, where she unfortunately suffered a technical issue while performing 'Bang Bang' with Nicki Minaj.

