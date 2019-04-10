Justin Bieber Says Wife Hailey Baldwin Has Always Been ‘A Belieber’

10 April 2019, 14:26

Justin Bieber revealed Hailey Baldwin has always been a belieber
Justin Bieber revealed Hailey Baldwin has always been a belieber. Picture: Getty / Justin Bieber/Instagram

Justin Bieber has confirmed wife Hailey Baldwin has always been a belieber, sharing a sweet photo of the stunning model to reveal she's a belieber through and through.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin first met at one of his concerts when her dad introduced her to the pop star backstage, but the 22 year old has long denied being a hardcore fan.

But in a recent Instagram Stories post the ‘No Brainer’ singer confirmed wife Hailey has in fact always been a belieber, writing: “People always asked me if I’d marry a belieber, well I did!”

Justin Bieber Honours His 'Soulmate' Hailey Baldwin By Writing Gushing Instagram Poem

Hailey Baldwin has always been a fan of Justin Bieber
Hailey Baldwin has always been a fan of Justin Bieber. Picture: Justin Bieber/Instagram

For some reason Hailey was wearing a surgical mask over her face in the shot, posing in a green t-shirt and leather jacket.

Hailey claimed in a recent Vogue interview she was “never a superfan” of Justin but she did have a crush on him as a teenager.

She told the magazine: “It was never that crazed, screaming thing. I didn’t think about it in any kind of way except for the fact that he was cute. Everybody had a crush on him. But for the first few years we had a weird age gap.”

However, there’s an epic video of Justin and Hailey meeting for the first time, in which Hailey is introduced to her future husband by her father Steve Baldwin.

Hailey looks bashful as Justin flicks his hair and shakes the hand of his future wife.

