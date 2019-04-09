Justin Bieber Honours His 'Soulmate' Hailey Baldwin By Writing Gushing Instagram Poem

Justin Bieber posts poem about soulmate Hailey Baldwin. Picture: Getty Images/Instagram @justinbieber

Justin Bieber has 'publicly honoured' his wife, Hailey Baldwin, with a touching poem all about how much he loves her and now we're wondering when our poem is arriving.

Justin Bieber has let everyone know just how much he worships his wife, Hailey Baldwin, by penning a touching poem about her and posting it onto his Instagram, because it's 2019 and that's just what happens.

In the gushing poem, the 25-year-old calls his supermodel wife his soulmate who he 'falls more in love with every day', saying the poem is to 'publicly honour' his other half, which we think it's safe to say he has done!

He wrote: "Sunlight falls into the Abyss Just like i fall into your lips Waves crash onto the shore My love for you grows more and more Sound of the crickets a true meditation I think about you, Gods greatest creation."

"As i fall into this blissful state I ponder on how you’re my one true SOULMATE Its getting dark to dark to see A chilling breeze embraces me The smell of camomile fresh from the garden My life is a movie that both of us star in."

"Speaking of stars I’m starting to see some They light up the sky, reminds me of my freedom How big and how vast our world is around us So grateful for god we were lost but he found us So i write the poem with him always in mind Things all around us Just get better with time. I fall more in love with you every day!"

"You have walked hand and hand with me as I continue to get my emotions, mind, body and soul in tact! You have given me so much strength, support , encouragement and joy."

'I just wanted to publicly honor you, and remind you that the best is yet to come! Have a great shoot today my love!"

The poem comes recently after Justin went on an Instagram rant, calling out a 'fan' who claimed he loves Selena Gomez and is only with Hailey to get over the 'Back To You' singer.

He wrote: "I absolutely loved and love Selena she will always hold a place in my heart, but I am head over heals in love with my wife and she is absolutely the BEST THING that has ever happened to me period."

Justin Bieber lashes out at a fan who claims he loves Selena Gomez. Picture: Instagram/@JustinBieber

