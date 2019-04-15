Coachella: Nicki Minaj & Ariana Grande Suffer Enormous Technical Fault Whilst Performing 'Bang Bang'

15 April 2019, 11:54

Ariana Grande & Nicki Minaj plagued by technical difficulties during Coachella performance
Ariana Grande & Nicki Minaj plagued by technical difficulties during Coachella performance. Picture: Getty Images

The pair sang 'Bang Bang' during the first weekend of Coachella but were hit with huge technical issues.

Nicki Minaj took to the Coachella main stage as her BFF and long time collaborator Ariana Grande smashed her headline set, but technical faults including a microphone outage left the pair rapping to 'Bang Bang' out of time and unheard.

Ariana Grande Shares ‘Terrifying’ Levels Of PTSD In Brain Scan – Two Years After Manchester Terror Attack

Bringing out the 'Anaconda' singer for their 2014 hit 'Bang Bang', Ariana can be heard saying 'we can't hear anything' as they attempt to find the right part of the rap to join in on.

Fans took to Twitter to debate about the technical fault, with many of them pointing out there may be one certain artist who also just made their Coachella debut that won't be too unhappy Nicki's Coachella debut didn't go smoothly.

Nicki and Cardi B have a long history of beef and are currently on, well, terrible terms, so when a reporter asked Cardi if she and the 'Superbass' star would ever make up and perform together, the 26-year-old simply gave her trademark laugh, which was basically a big, fat, no.

Cardi performed her track with Selena Gomez and DJ Snake and their performance went off without a hitch, which has lead many to believe Cardi will be pretty pleased with how the weekend went down, with one person tweeting:

"....imma let the Cardi fans have this one. barbz, we jus took an L tonight" and another saying: "how much did cardi b pay the sound guy to f up nicki's earpieces??"

