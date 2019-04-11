Justin Bieber & Lil Dicky's Collaboration: The Pair Are Ready To Drop A New Song

Justin Bieber and Lil Dicky are rumoured to have a new song together. Picture: Instagram

Justin Bieber is rumoured to be releasing a brand new single with Lil Dicky... his first since his DJ Khaled collaboration 'No Brainer'.

Justin Bieber and 'Freaky Friday' rapper Lil Dicky look set to drop a new collaboration very soon if we're taking Dicky's recent Twitter activity into account.

We've been waiting almost a year now for Justin Bieber to release new music and now we might just be in luck!

Justin Bieber Says Wife Hailey Baldwin Has Always Been ‘A Belieber’

Justin Bieber and Lil Dicky are set to collaborate on a new song. Picture: Instagram

Rumours started to surface after Justin retweeted a tweet from Lil Dicky which read, "New song and video next week".

Fans of course jumped on the hype and replied in their thousands. One fan wrote, We’re waiting for an explanation about the retweet, Justin...' and another adding, 'WHAT WHAT?? JUSTING FEATURING?? WHY HE RTED??? I NEED ANSWER'.

New song and video next week — LD (@lildickytweets) April 9, 2019

Neither artist has officially confirmed the collaboration however it would be an incredible fit and we're all now just waiting for this to happen!

Download our free app to keep on top of all your latest music news!