Justin Bieber & Lil Dicky's Collaboration: The Pair Are Ready To Drop A New Song

11 April 2019, 16:27

Justin Bieber and Lil Dicky are rumoured to have a new song together
Justin Bieber and Lil Dicky are rumoured to have a new song together. Picture: Instagram

Justin Bieber is rumoured to be releasing a brand new single with Lil Dicky... his first since his DJ Khaled collaboration 'No Brainer'.

Justin Bieber and 'Freaky Friday' rapper Lil Dicky look set to drop a new collaboration very soon if we're taking Dicky's recent Twitter activity into account.

We've been waiting almost a year now for Justin Bieber to release new music and now we might just be in luck!

Justin Bieber Says Wife Hailey Baldwin Has Always Been ‘A Belieber’

Justin Bieber and Lil Dicky are set to collaborate on a new song
Justin Bieber and Lil Dicky are set to collaborate on a new song. Picture: Instagram

Rumours started to surface after Justin retweeted a tweet from Lil Dicky which read, "New song and video next week".

Fans of course jumped on the hype and replied in their thousands. One fan wrote, We’re waiting for an explanation about the retweet, Justin...' and another adding, 'WHAT WHAT?? JUSTING FEATURING?? WHY HE RTED??? I NEED ANSWER'.

Neither artist has officially confirmed the collaboration however it would be an incredible fit and we're all now just waiting for this to happen!

Download our free app to keep on top of all your latest music news!

Justin Bieber News

See more Justin Bieber News

Justin Bieber revealed Hailey Baldwin has always been a belieber

Justin Bieber Says Wife Hailey Baldwin Has Always Been ‘A Belieber’

News

Justin Bieber posts poem about his 'soulmate' Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber Honours His 'Soulmate' Hailey Baldwin By Writing Gushing Instagram Poem
Justin Bieber shared a selfie during a therapy session

Justin Bieber Shares Glimpse Into Therapy Session: 'It's Cool To Have A Healthy Mind'

News

Hot On Capital

Jessie J and Channing Tatum have been in a relationship since 2018

Channing Tatum And Jessie J Dating Timeline: When Did He Break Up With Ex-Wife Jenna Dewan & How Many Kids Do They Have?

Jessie J

You season two will see Chris D'Elia among the cast

You Series 2 Reveals New Cast Member Chris D’Elia Has Joined The Netflix Show – And Fans Have Already Guessed His Role

TV & Film

BLACKPINK want to collaborate with Adele and Rita Ora

BLACKPINK Want To Collaborate With Adele And Rita Ora

News

Kim Kardashian is training to become a criminal justice lawyer

Kim Kardashian's Training To Become A Lawyer In Four Year Apprenticeship Course

News

Louis Tomlinson talks about dealing with grief through his music

WATCH: Louis Tomlinson Opens Up About Grief In First Aired Interview Since His Sister Passed Away

Louis Tomlinson

BTS' new album 'Map of the Soul: Persona'

BTS New Album: 'Map Of The Soul: Persona' - Release Date, Tracklist And More