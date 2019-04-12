Fans Spot Selena Gomez On Justin Bieber's Instagram

Justin Bieber is still on good terms with ex Selena Gomez. Picture: Selena Gomez/Instagram / Getty

Justin Bieber can’t seem to get away from ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez on social media.

Justin Bieber is trying to get an anti-Hailey Baldwin Instagram account shut down, and in the process he’s being faced with options to follow ex girlfriend Selena Gomez on Instagram.

The ‘Love Yourself’ singer took to Instagram Stories to try and get a profile shut down for apparently making up stories about him and Hailey, writing over a screenshot of the profile to beg followers to report it.

Justin Bieber Says Wife Hailey Baldwin Has Always Been ‘A Belieber’

Justin Bieber urged fans to get an Instagram account shutdown. Picture: Justin Bieber/Instagram

He said: “Please if you are following me please report them as bullying because they are! Making up lies and saying awful hurtful things.”

But it wasn’t the account Justin is trying to get banned that caught fans' attention, as below his message people noticed his ex Selena is in the ‘suggested for you’ reel.

"So your suggested follows go by your history of looking people up by name and Selena Gomez comes up first so that means you put in her name a lot Justin," tweeted one eagle-eyed fan, as another said: "Instagram is automatically linking Justin and Selena."

Justin and Selena reportedly never followed one another even while they were together, and after they broke up and he went on to marry wife Hailey Baldwin, Justin made it clear Selena will “always hold a place in my heart”.

The former couple broke up for good in 2018, after an on and off romance since 2011.

justin bieber posting a screenshot that had instagram suggesting he follow selena.... i.... 😂😂😂 — gab (@gABBSgotABBS) April 11, 2019

So your suggested follows go by your history of looking people up by name and Selena Gomez comes up first so that means you put in her name a lot Justin pic.twitter.com/zqbgFDGYOc — .Hailo (@HailoBieber) April 11, 2019

> Download Our App For All The Latest Justin Bieber News